Informatica Partners with Ingram Micro Cloud in India

Informatica, a leading provider of data management solutions, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, a global cloud service provider.



Through this relationship, Infomatica’s suite of cloud data management products will be available to Ingram Micro Cloud’s extensive channel partner network in India.



As cloud computing continues to gain increased market traction in India, businesses need the right solutions to ensure data quality when moving between on-premise systems and the cloud. Informatica’s cloud-based data management solutions will enable Ingram Micro Cloud resellers to address the growing need for high-performance data integration and help customers achieve a trusted 360 degree customer view, while increasing agility and end user productivity.



Commenting on the announcement, Rodney Foreman, SVP Partner Ecosystem, Informatica said, “Partnering with Ingram Micro enables us to bring the value of cloud data management to enterprises in the region, more efficiently. Informatica provides the industry’s only unified integration cloud that enables companies to easily and cost-effectively harness the increasingly voluminous datasets moving to SaaS apps, such as Salesforce.”



“With Informatica Cloud Data Management solutions, our value added resellers can help organizations unify data from different sources with prebuilt connectors and benefit from a consistent and accurate view of their customers across multiple systems and applications,” said Harish Laddha, Director, Cloud Sales, Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd.



About Informatica

