Source : IGP.com Monday, January 16, 2017 12:03PM IST (6:33AM GMT) IndianGiftsPortal Moves to IGP.com & Launches India’s First Gift Discovery Platform Set to revolutionize the gifting industry by moving to a pure discovery and recommendation based system; promises significantly enhanced customer experience Mumbai, Maharashtra, India IndianGiftsPortal (now IGP.com), India’s largest multi-category gifting company launched its new revolutionary web portal based on ground-breaking innovation for a superior customer experience. The highly interactive & intuitive ‘gift discovery platform’ will allow customers to find the perfect gift for their loved ones in a swift and seamless manner.



The platform provides pioneering context based search and a highly experiential user interface with timely interactions that make browsing for gifts a delightful experience. The user can not only discover a particular gift, based on parameters such as geography, age, gender, relationship, interest, intimacy level, etc. but also with contextual questions. While the new user interface incorporates a responsive material design, the new APIs reside on a highly evolved information architecture powered by machine learning.



Talking about the new website, Rahul Garg, CEO, IGP said: “We overhauled our entire system and information architecture and have moved to a complete service oriented architecture, allowing us to provide a better and faster experience across platforms. This unprecedented move is a true innovation for the online gifting industry, and we are excited to lead the charge on making gift discovery a pleasurable experience for our customers around the world.”



The new website will be the first of its kind in the gifting industry in terms of its automated customer profiling IGP.com plans to provide the following features to its customers:

Sophisticated chat bots for customer care

Real-time preview & edits for personalization of 3D objects

Guided search to enhance discovery

Multi-feature gifting app incorporating evites, event calendars, video messages, co-gifting, gift registry etc.

Enhanced product catalogue with additions such as: Real-time personalisation of gifts like Jewellery and bar accessories Brand new personality based collection of over a thousand gift ideas for upcoming festivals like valentine's day Imported range of Flowers and Cakes delivered in IGP signature packaging Enhanced curation of gift hampers driven by technology and IGP stylists Value added services such as gift wrapping, gift boxes and personalised messages on gift items



Tarun Joshi, Chairman, IGP added: “We are very excited about this innovation, as it is in line with our vision to create an enhanced gifting ecosystem, and positioning IGP as a global leader in the online gifting space. At IGP, we understand that gifting is an emotional process, and we strive to make the experience an endearing one for our customers through our best in class gift discovery platform, signature product portfolio, be-spoke packaging and zero tolerance service quality standards.”



About IGP



IGP is India’s largest multi-category online gifting company, providing one of the best curated collection of gifts, flowers, cakes & personalized products for all personal occasions & festivals (both domestic & international). The firm has a global footprint with almost half of its orders originating from outside of India and almost one-third of its orders getting delivered internationally to more than 90 countries across the globe. With significant lead in curation & logistics, IGP is now heavily investing in technology to solve gift discovery problem through machine learning & tech enabled merchandizing. IGP has brought to consumers India’s first ever Gift Discovery platform, taking a massive leap forward in addressing consumers’ gifting needs. For more information please visit: www.igp.com Photo Caption: Gift ideas for upcoming festivals Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

