Indian Regional Round of the 1st China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition Launched

To attract the best ideas and talent in innovation and entrepreneurship, the City Government of Shenzhen brings to India the first ever China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition. Touted as the biggest prize in Start-Up Competitions of its kind on the planet, the largest prize money for innovation and start-up ideas will fetch the winner RMB 1,000,000 (Approx INR 1Crore) amongst others. Besides, India other Centres of global innovation and entrepreneurship that shall be battling it out for top honours include Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan and USA. The competition is supported by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt of China. The India Region Round of the Competition shall be organised by Sino India Trade and Culture Promotion Council.

This will be a three stage competition. The entries are now open online (effective January 5, 2017) and shall close on February 28, 2017 at midnight. The shortlisted finalists shall compete in the India Region Finals scheduled for March 18th and 19th in Bengaluru. The other cities where the regional final rounds will be held include Sydney, Toronto, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, London and Silicon Valley California. The final round will take place in Shenzhen, China in mid-April 2017.

Announcing the competition, Mr. Paul Cho Kwai Shun, Chairman, Sino India Trade and Culture Promotion Council said, “We have witnessed with excitement the number of innovative startups and enterprise that have come up in India ever since the launch of the ambitious Make in India. This presents a good opportunity for budding talents to compete against each other to win some valuable cash prize. The best from India will then get to showcase their abilities at the International Competition in April. Shenzhen is emerging as the Global Capital for Innovation. We intend to use this opportunity to invite the best of talents in India and its’ neighbouring region to explore the potential of Shenzhen and its neighbouring district Ping Shan. The Shenzhen City Government as well as Ping Shan Govt. has an array of support ranging from venture funding to attractive subsidies offered to the winner and participants of this Competition if they would like to set shop there too.”

The Competition will be held under five categories that include (i) the internet and mobile internet (ii) electronic technology (iii) bio-technology and life sciences (iv) advanced manufacturing and electronic technology and (v) advanced materials and energy including energy saving and environmental protection.

The participants can be any high-level entrepreneurial team or an individual with innovative ideas and business plans.

The top three winners will be awarded RMB 1 million, RMB 500,000 and RMB 300,000 respectively. The regional finalists will also get three prizes of RMB 100,000, RMB 50,000 and RMB 30,000 respectively.

The grand prize will not only consist of cash component but winners and finalists will also be in the form of multiple incentives and funding support from different agencies in China to incubate their ideas within China or in participant’s own country. In addition to the cash component and bonuses, the finalists will be supported by a pool of venture capital to shape up their ideas.

To know more about the competition, please visit: http://www.cnintcpc.org/

Photo Caption: From Left to Right: Mr Ajay Thakur Communication Head, Mr Paul Cho Kwai Shun, Chairman And Founder SITCPC