Source : NIIT Limited Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:22PM IST (8:52AM GMT) (NSE: NIITLTD) IIM Calcutta in Association with NIIT Launches the 12th Batch of Executive Program in Applied Finance New Delhi, Delhi, India IIM Calcutta has launched the cutting edge Executive Program in Applied Finance to help build a successful career in the field of Corporate Finance in association with Training.com– a multi-modal learning platform of NIIT for Advanced Learning Programs. The program will be delivered through a combination of online and offline modes. The online component will be in a direct-to-device mode delivered through training.com. In addition, the program will also have campus visit components at IIM Calcutta. The program aims to create high-impact learning experience by bridging the gap between quality, affordability and accessibility.



The 12 months Executive Program in Applied Finance will provide in-depth knowledge in the frontiers of finance that is required for a successful professional in the corporate sector, banks, and financial institutions. Professionals seeking to develop their careers in Corporate Finance with a background in MBA Finance, CA, CS etc. can apply for this program. Applicants should be a graduate (10+2+3 or equivalent) in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (Aggregate). They should also have a work experience of at least 2 years. On successful completion of the program the participant will receive a certificate of successful completion from IIM Calcutta. The candidates will also be awarded an Alumni status by IIM Calcutta.



For more information, visit: – https://www.training.com/finance-courses-online/executive-program-in-applied-finance and https://iimcal.ac.in/ldp/EPAF



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Udai Singh, Head, New Business Initiatives, NIIT Ltd. said, “NIIT has played a pioneering role in redefining the education and training sector in India through technological & pedagogical innovations in the space. With the launch of Applied Finance program through training.com in collaboration with IIM Calcutta, we aim to help professionals in developing their ability to create greater value for their organization.”



Professor Subir Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Long Duration Programmes, IIM Calcutta, said, “Today online learning holds the key towards making quality content accessible to learners across geographies. Being a leading management educational institutions, we would like to make the best of content available to young professionals. With this aim, we have joined hands with NIIT to deliver high quality content in management education in a direct-to-device mode, through its multi modal learning platform- Training.com.”



The Executive Program in Applied Finance will be taught with the help of case studies, live corporate examples and general discussions. In order to provide greater industry insights, business leaders from the different industries will be invited to share their experiences. This is the 12th batch of the EPAF Program and the first batch being conducted in the live online interactive mode through www.training.com.



About NIIT



NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world’s leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group.



NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills and Careers Group (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT’s wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform, is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 4th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2016), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past nine consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

