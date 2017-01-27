IIM Calcutta and NIIT Imperia Announce Fresh Batch for Advanced Program for Marketing Professionals (APMP)

NIIT Imperia – Centre for Advanced Learning Institute along with IIM Calcutta has announced a fresh batch for Advanced Program for Marketing Professionals (APMP). This is a unique program specially designed to equip managers and practitioners with cutting-edge knowledge on both strategic & tactical issues in sales and marketing.



The one-year course in Advanced Program Marketing Professionals (APMP) is specifically designed for middle and senior level managers, who would like to develop proficiency in market, strategy and implementation. Applicants should have at least 50% marks in their graduation or post-graduation recognized by UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU in any discipline and should have a minimum 5 years of work experience to apply for this program. APMP will equip professionals take a wide sweep in marketing activities.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Vice President, NIIT Ltd, said, “NIIT Imperia has been specially created to provide quality Management Education to working professionals. We have always believed in offering programs customized to the evolving needs of the industry. The APMP program from IIM Calcutta will groom the professionals for various roles in marketing and strategy thus helping to create a pool of competent professionals for the industry.”

Professor Prashant Mishra, Program Director of APMP, IIM Calcutta, said, “IIM Calcutta has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian business management through its various cutting-edge programs. We are happy to offer the Advanced Program for Marketing Professionals through NIIT Imperia. The program will help learners internalize the wider organizational context of marketing and decision-making and appreciate the complexities posed by the inter-relationship of market-mix elements. The mix of hard and soft skills offered through this one-year program enables professionals to transform themselves into strategic leaders.”

1-year program in APMP allows prolonged and smooth learning of the subject which eventually help in better retention of the gained knowledge. The program is designed with a mix of experience sharing, real life case discussions, assignments and industry/research based projects besides the lectures in class. Students undertaking the program will be given group projects in marketing management related to their companies. In addition to this, students need to attend 6 days of campus visit module during the program (3 Days at the beginning and 3 days at the end). Successful candidates will be given certification from IIM Calcutta.



The program offers students with adequate inputs in the arena of strategic and tactical issues in sales and marketing. Professionals undertaking the course will learn consumer behaviour, marketing management, marketing research and analytics, basic financial acumen for sales & marketing, sales & distribution management, product & brand management, strategic aspects of marketing, B2B marketing, organizational & people issues in marketing, services marketing and much more.



About NIIT Imperia

NIIT Imperia, Centre for Advanced Learning has been specially created to provide quality Management Education to working professionals.

NIIT Imperia draws upon NIIT's expertise in the design and management of distributed education programs to provide the study-environment for students, the technology platform, and the allied education services & processes that make up the total teaching-learning experience.

This combined with the strategic academic alliances with some of the most prestigious management and technology institutions in the country today provides a truly rich learning experience.

Academicians from these institutions have worked with NIIT Imperia to design programs in Management, Technology and other specialised areas, where the program contents and teaching pedagogy have been refined to be appropriate for working professionals of specified backgrounds.

At the core of NIIT Imperia's educational delivery methodology is state-of-the-art Synchronous Learning technology. Having designed and used Synchronous Learning technology for many years, NIIT Imperia has built around this technology a unique learning methodology and student experience that includes the best features of conventional classroom education coupled with advanced e-learning and learning management techniques.

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry.

Over the years, IIMC has grown into a mature institution with global reputation, imparting high quality management education. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalizing Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, Research and Consulting Activities.

The vision of the Institute is to emerge as an International Centre of Excellence in all facets of Management Education, rooted in Indian ethos and societal values. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has developed into one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it an effective mechanism for the promotion of professional management practices in Indian organizations. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts the best talent in India to its faculty and the best and brightest young men and women pursue its academic programs.

The residential experience is a foundation of the IIM Calcutta culture, which promotes teamwork and the building of lifelong relationships. Students and partners live on or near campus, making social events and shared activities a way of life. Through a core curriculum which stresses general management skills and advanced elective and seminar courses, IIM Calcutta students have access to a preeminent faculty of thought leaders.

To its students, IIM Calcutta offers intellectual depth, abundant resources, and individual attention. To our alumni, we provide a lifelong connection to excellence. To the world, we have a commitment to developing ethical and responsible leaders.

IIMC’s Accreditations and Rankings

IIM Calcutta is the only Management Institute in India with triple accreditations by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS, the three major international accreditation bodies for Business Schools. It is also the only Indian school to be part of the prestigious CEMS Alliance comprising 30 top Business Schools from around the world. This alliance is in addition to our existing partnerships with leading Universities, B-schools and renowned institutions such as Cardiff Business School, Cardiff University; Ivey Business School; Asian Institute of Management; etc. (A list of our academic partners across the globe can be found at https://www.iimcal.ac.in/about/international-office/currentpartner-institutes)

An internationally recognized Business school, IIMC stood at rank no. 16 globally and 2nd in Asia in the Financial Times’ Master in Management rankings 2015.IIMC was the top ranked B-school in ‘Finance’ in Asia and 2nd in ‘Economics’ worldwide, in this list.

