Hyundai Motor India Ties-up with Pusa Institute of Technology, New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s largest exporter and the second largest car manufacturer inaugurated Hyundai Professional Development Center at Pusa Institute of Technology, New Delhi, A Premier Polytechnic Institute of India.

All the CSR activities are being conducted towards HMIL’s long term commitment towards fulfilling its social objectives and support to community enhancement on education standards, in-line with latest technologies through tie-ups with Polytechnic Institutes with specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gear box & other learning aids.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “We are very happy about this association with Pusa Institute of Technology as Hyundai is a Responsible Corporate Citizen and advocates creating constant resource pool of skilled ‘Service Advisors’ for Automobile Service Industry. As a Caring manufacturer, it’s our duty and responsibility to continue such initiatives to benefit the industry and society on the whole.”

The new curriculum will expose Automobile trade students to modern automobile technologies thereby increasing the opportunities of employability and career prospects. The new syllabus and practical training at dealership will add yet another dimension to the existing syllabus supported by HMIL. The programme will benefit Polytechnic colleges in creating skillful professionals for the Indian Automotive Service Industry.

Under its CSR Skill Development Program, Hyundai Motor India made its first ITI tie-up in 2012, to support community by enhancing education standards in-line with latest technologies at ITI. As of now, Hyundai has tie-ups with 38 ITIs Pan India with minimum 1 ITI tie-up in each state. Almost 95% of trained graduates from the Skill Development Program (2012-2015) were recruited by Hyundai dealerships in 2016. The Programme has already benefited over 1000 students who studied the course in ITIs across the country.

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the largest passenger car exporter and the second largest car manufacturer in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – Eon, i10, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Santa Fe. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 92 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific. HMIL has been India’s number one exporter for the last 10 years consecutively. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 475 dealers and more than 1,226 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D center endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

Photo Caption: In the Picture From Left to Right – Mr. Manoj kumar Director TTE, Miss Punya S Srivastava, Mr. Y K Koo MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Mr. S Punnaivunam at the inauguration ceremony