Source : Hyatt Regency Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:12PM IST (9:42AM GMT) NYSE:H(NYSE:H) Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya Opens in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia First Hyatt Regency hotel opens in the heart of Riyadh Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, the first Hyatt Regency hotel to open in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Developed by Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya is the third Hyatt-branded hotel to open in the KSA, joining Park Hyatt Jeddah Marina, Club and Spa and Hyatt Regency Makkah Jabal Omar.



“We are delighted to announce the opening of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the capital of Riyadh. We are confident that the globally recognized Hyatt Regency brand will resonate with business and leisure travelers visiting Riyadh,” said Peter Fulton, group president – Europe, Africa and Middle East, Hyatt. “Along with Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment, we look forward to expanding Hyatt’s brand presence throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”



Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has been designed to connect today’s travelers to who and what matters most. With its prime location in Olaya, a growing financial district in Riyadh, the hotel is in close proximity to the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, and is a less than 40-minute drive to King Khalid International Airport.



“We are honored to work with Hyatt to open the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Riyadh,” said Abdul Aziz Al-Swailem, President & CEO, Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment. “As a company with extensive experience and depth of knowledge in design-build, we believe the opening of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has been designed to provide superior facilities and authentic service that cater to business travelers, leisure guests and groups of all sizes.”



Guestrooms and Suites



Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya offers 261 spacious guestrooms, including 40 suites, spread across 28 floors. All guestrooms and suites feature panoramic views of the vibrant city of Riyadh, and incorporate subtle local touches and design elements, including patterned leather panels that are embroidered with a contemporary interpretation of a middle eastern mashrabiya motif.



Located on the 26th floor with spectacular views, the hotel’s Regency Club offers guests exclusive services, including complimentary internet access, use of the lounge meeting room, breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening beverages with hors d'oeuvres.



Authentic Culinary Experiences



Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya features a wide range of culinary experiences that meet guests’ diverse needs and preferences. The hotel offers Fifty Sixth Avenue Diner, a lively restaurant perfect for family dinner or lunch with friends, which features a mixture of well-known American comfort food as well as traditional favorites from various regions of the United States. Additionally, the hotel offers Azure, a contemporary dining destination that offers Aegean cuisine from Greece and Turkey with an open-kitchen concept and a wood-fired oven and charcoal grill.



Meetings and Events



Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya offers more than 10,700 square feet (1,000 square meters) of extensive conference and banquet facilities, including the Al Loulou’a Ballroom, which can be divided up into three separate rooms and seat up to 500 people theater-style. With nine flexible event venues, the hotel is the perfect venue for a variety of events such as weddings, social banquets, exhibitions, meetings, and conferences.



Wellness and Relaxation



Guests are invited to recharge in the hotel’s Sokoun Spa, which offers four treatment rooms and a variety of wellness services, including relaxation massages and therapeutic body treatments. A traditional Moroccan Hammam invites guests to unwind from the day's stress with a cleansing steam or sauna. The wellness and fitness facilities also include an indoor swimming pool, a multi-purpose court and a Camp Hyatt kid’s club.



“Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya is set to become the ideal place for both business and leisure travelers in the Kingdom’s vibrant capital with its authentic specialty restaurants and extensive conference and banquet facilities,” said General Manager Nizar Weshah.



For more information, please visit riyadholaya.regency.hyatt.com.



The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.



About Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment



Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment is a general investment company specializing in the field of construction, as well as in the hospitality industry. Mohammed A. Al-Swailem Co. for Commercial Investment quickly became one of the leading companies in this field and played a major role in constructing and developing infrastructure projects across the KSA. For more information, please visit www.alswailem.sa.



About Hyatt Regency



The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit www.hyattregency.com.



About Hyatt Hotels Corporation



Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

