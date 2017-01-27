GROHE NDTV Design & Architecture Awards 2017 Honours India’s Best Designers and Architects for their Outstanding Work

GROHE India, the No. 1 international sanitary fittings brand in the country and the Founding Partner of NDTV Design & Architecture Awards felicitated the best work in the domain at the awards ceremony held on 20th January 2017 in TAJ LANDS END, Mumbai. The fourth edition of the event offered an unparallel opportunity to architect and designer fraternity in the country to showcase their talent and get recognized for their work. The awards have received a tremendous response in their last three editions, and, this year too, the event celebrated the achievements of India’s design and architecture community in an overwhelming manner.

GROHE’s brand philosophy is firmly ingrained in the values of innovation, elegant aesthetics, enduring style and subtle luxury. It is also the founding partner of the World Architecture Festival and has now carried forward this legacy by presenting the prestigious Design and Architecture Awards, hosted by India’s premium media conglomerate, NDTV. The affiliation of GROHE with NDTV for these awards ties up seamlessly with GROHE’s brand proposition of creating homes and home spaces that are timeless epitomes of aesthetics and sustainability.



NDTV Design & Architecture Awards is one of the most sought-after recognition for architects and designers in India. The award ceremony saw some remarkable projects nominated in all categories. The winners were felicitated by leading architects and renowned personalities from different walks of life. The highly coveted awards took a collective view of the jury and the judgments were highly dependent on sustainability, innovation and a strong contextual response of the design to its surroundings.



Renu Misra, Managing Director, GROHE India said, “India’s design and architecture space has undergone a tremendous evolution over the years and events such as the GROHE NDTV Design & Architecture Awards act as further fillip for talent in this space. We have been overwhelmed with the response all along the GROHE NDTV Design & Architecture Awards. It is truly exciting to see the standard and quality of submissions raise the bar with every edition. This is a clear indication of the potential and promise that can be expected from the design and architect community in the coming years.”



Mr. KVL Narayan Rao, Group CEO, NDTV said, “We are thrilled at the success of the 4th edition of the GROHE NDTV Design & Architecture Awards. We, at NDTV, are proud to be able to continue our partnership with the leading global brand GROHE and encourage more and more professionals in this space to break out from the clutter and extend the limits of achievement in this very vital sphere.”

GROHE India Pvt. Ltd. (GIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of GROHE AG.

With a decade of its presence in the Indian market, it has acquired a dominant position in the market as one of the largest selling international brands. GROHE recently launched its state-of- the-art ‘GROHE Live! Centre’ in Bengaluru. The centre offers a great opportunity for people to come and experience the world of GROHE.

Besides featuring the entire range of GROHE products, the Live! Centre also showcases the GROHE elements.



GROHE India also recently announced the launch of its second GROHE Dual Tech in India, in New Delhi in association with Don Bosco Learning Center. The two centres in Mumbai and New Delhi train young people from economically challenged backgrounds, imparting them high-quality training programme in certified plumbing. The programme addresses the dual need of the industry – on one hand it supports the youth with skill development, while on the other, fill the skilled-labour supply gap.



GROHE is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings. Since many decades, the global brand GROHE relies on the brand values of quality, technology, design, and sustainability, to deliver “Pure Freude an Wasser”.



GROHE is part of the LIXIL Group Corporation and benefits from the active knowledge transfer within the group and the opportunity to open up new product segments and develop innovations faster and more efficiently. LIXIL is the global market leader in the sanitary ware industry as well as Japan’s leading provider of housing and building materials, products and services.



LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company containing LIXIL Corporation, LIXIL VIVA CORPORATION and LIXIL Housing Research Institute, Ltd. The Group, which is led by President and CEO Kinya Seto, is involved in a broad spectrum of housing-related businesses, ranging from the manufacture and sales of building materials and housing equipment to the operation of home centers and a network of homebuilding franchises, and comprehensive real estate service. LIXIL Group Corporation posted ¥1.85 trillion in consolidated sales in FYE March 2016.

NDTV Ltd., founded in 1988, is India's largest news and infotainment network. It is home to the country's best and brightest reporters, anchors, camerapersons, and producers. Offices and studios across the country host India's most modern and sophisticated production, newsgathering and archiving facilities. NDTV has an unmatched track record of successfully launching both news and lifestyle channels; NDTV 24×7 is a clear leader in the English news segment; NDTV Profit, a business plus channel, is India's number one markets’ news channel; NDTV India is amongst the country's leading Hindi news channels; while NDTV Good Time straddles issues from health and holistic healing to fashion and food. NDTV is credited with pioneering several broadcasting and programming initiatives in Indian television and has expanded into one of the nation's biggest broadcasting houses by growing beyond news broadcasting and venturing into non news verticals with NDTV Worldwide and NDTV Convergence. NDTV has received many accolades for pioneering causes and for taking a leading role in Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information visit www.ndtv.com.