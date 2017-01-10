GlobalSign Inaugurates Regional Office in Dubai

GMO GlobalSign K.K., a leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions and one of the longest established Certificate Authorities in the world, today announced the inauguration of its new office in Dubai. The local entity, GMO GlobalSign FZ-LLC, based in Dubai Internet City, is strategically located to cater to further strengthen GlobalSign's presence in Asia, particularly in the Middle East. The company already has a strong presence in the America, Europe and Asia.

With a growth rate of more than 13%, the Middle East’s cyber security market presents a landscape of promising opportunities. By 2019, the regional cyber security market in the Middle East is predicted to be worth 9.56 billion USD. Governments as well as business communities in the region have acknowledged cybersecurity as a top business priority.

Amid rising instances of cyber security breaches, there is an unprecedented focus on securing an online presence, making the region a strategic business hub for security providers like GlobalSign. GlobalSign's identity and security solutions have been adopted and endorsed by leading organizations from across various industries, including financial institutions, the hospitality industry, educational institutions and multiple government-owned organizations.

“The Middle East is a key market for us. Establishing a local presence in Dubai would help us explore new opportunities in the region, facilitate our existing accounts and increase market penetration," said Mr. Reiji Oishi, General Manager, U.A.E. “Over the years, we have seen significant growth in direct as well as partner-led business, particularly from the U.A.E, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. We are geared up to embark upon a more aggressive growth plan in the region."



GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption.

