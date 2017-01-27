Gleneagles Global Hospitals Hosts the 7th Master Class in Liver Disease 2017, Titled “Basics of Liver Diseases & Transplantation”

Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai enterprise, hosted the 7th edition of Master Class in Liver Disease (MCLD) 2017, titled, ‘Basics of Liver Diseases & Transplantation.’ The MCLD was conducted from 20th – 22nd January, 2017 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, and saw upwards of 800 delegates from around the world. The event was inaugurated by Dr. C. Vijaya Baskar (Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu), Prof Dr. S. Geethalakshmi (Vice- chancellor-The Tamil Nadu, Dr. M. G. R, Medical University, Chennai), Dr. J. Radhakridhnan IAS (Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu). Dr. Tan See Leng, Managing Director and Group CEO of Parkway Pantai Limited, was also present to showcase the quality of education at the MCLD 2017.



The 'Master Class in Liver Disease' (MCLD) series was envisaged as a means to deliver high-quality teaching in the field of liver disease and transplantation. Since its inception in 2011, the MCLD has established itself as one of the most popular scientific meetings in the Indian sub-continent. Each edition is planned as a single theme conference with participation by national & international experts in the field of Adult & Pediatric Hepatology, Hepatobiliary surgery and Liver Transplantation.

The Master Class in Liver Diseases series has now become the most popular annual medical meeting in this specialty and is endorsed by The Liver Intensive Care Group of Europe (LICAGE), American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), International Hepato-Pancreato Biliary Association (IHPBA), India, International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS), Indian Association of Surgical Gastroenterology (IASG) & The Transplantation Society (TTS). The scientific programme this year covered topics of relevance including Fatty Liver Disease, Immune mediated liver diseases, Liver Tumours, Organ preservation and support, and immunosuppression.

World renowned liver experts such as Nancy Ascher (USA), Varuna Aluvihare (UK), Mark Bellamy(UK), Marina Berenguer (Spain), Anil Dhawan (UK), Wayel Jassem (UK), Patrick Kamath (USA), Jan Lerut (Brussels), James Neuberger (UK), Kim Olthoff (USA), John O’ Grady (UK), John Roberts (USA), Abraham Shaked (Philadelphia), Toru Ikegami (Japan), Giuliano Testa (USA), Anita Verma (UK) & Julia Wendon(UK) contributed to make this event successful.

Prof Mohamed Rela, Director – Institute of Liver Disease & Transplantation, Gleneagles Global Hospitals said “Each year we have tried to adopt a theme that would be relevant to all specialities involved in the care of patients with liver disease. With the rapid increase of interest in liver disease and transplantation, and with increasing number of liver transplant programmes happening in India, we consider it apt to get back to the basics of liver disease and to listen to the experts in this field, from around the world.”

Dr. Tan See Leng, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare Berhad/ Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Parkway Pantai Limited said on this occasion “Parkway Pantai places high importance on academics and providing doctors with world class exposure to the latest happenings in the medical field. Successful educational sessions like MCLD will set new benchmarks in the treatment of liver disease in India, and reinforce our commitment to deliver excellent clinical outcomes for our patients.”

Dr. K Ravindranath, Chief Patron of MCLD/ Chairman of Gleneagles Global Hospitals said “Running India’s most successful multi-organ transplant program over the years, demonstrates our commitment to take on cutting edge clinical work and academics with equal importance. I am so happy with MCLD’s journey to its 7th edition and the support it has received across India and from abroad over the years”.



About Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise



Gleneagles Global Hospitals is part of Parkway Pantai, a fully owned subsidiary of IHH Healthcare. In India, Gleneagles Global Hospitals operates a chain of multi-super specialty hospitals offering tertiary and quaternary healthcare services with over 2,000 beds and state-of-the-art, world-class hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai. A pioneer in kidney, liver, heart and lung transplants, Gleneagles Global Hospitals provides comprehensive multi-organ transplant services in the country.



Gleneagles Global Hospitals aims to strengthen and expand its leading market position as a destination for multi-organ transplant for patients from India, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. We are committed to further our aspiration of making quality health care more accessible to all.



Website: http://gleneaglesglobalhospitals.com/

