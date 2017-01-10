Frost & Sullivan is the Exclusive Knowledge Partner for 25th Convergence India 2017 Expo

The Convergence India series of expos are known to stimulate growth and innovation in the Indian ICT, broadcast and digital media industry.



Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ vision, the silver jubilee 25th Convergence India 2017 expo will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi during 8-10 February 2017.



Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, is the exclusive Knowledge Partner at 25th Convergence India 2017 expo. Frost & Sullivan will release a White Paper during the inaugural ceremony in the presence of key dignitaries from the government and Industry. The White Paper will feature the industry landscape and current trends that are redefining the telecom and broadcast industries in India. It will showcase the impact of 4G growth on the Indian telecom industry at large and opportunities for 5G, along with the impact of new age technology trends and services on the telecom industry at large.



Commenting on the association, Ms. Vidya Nath, Research Director, Global Innovation Center and Digital Media Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “The need to establish effective 4G services through uniform network coverage will be key to gain and retain customers in the long run. With intense competition, strategic pricing and quality of service will be the differentiating factors in the market. On the other hand, mobility (Including wearable and IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence and social media are becoming prominent trends in the telecom sector impacting other industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and BFSI.”



Ms. Jayashree Rajagopal, Industry Analyst, Digital Media Practice, Frost & Sullivan further added, “Internet and smart devices are changing the landscape of the broadcast industry where video anytime, anywhere and anyplace is the new normal. According to Frost & Sullivan analysis, there are about 66 million unique connected video viewers in India, and about 1.3 million OTT paid video subscribers. The emergence of OTT and digitisation of TV has disrupted the video broadcasting ecosystem, creating opportunities as well as challenges for major stakeholders. The major broadcasters are driving services as well as viewership for alternative media; rather than cable TV or DTH providers. With the launch of Reliance Jio’s services, other telcos as well as pay TV operators are expected to enter the market with their offerings.”



Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group, said; “We are delighted that Frost & Sullivan is the exclusive Knowledge Partner for the 25th Convergence India 2017 expo. India is witnessing a wave of digital transformation and our endeavor is to highlight products, services and solutions which add value to the Indian economy, and will influence communications in the future.”



Convergence of multiple technologies including seamless wireless communication; real time analytics; machine learning; commodity sensors; and embedded systems will herald a new era in information and communications technology (ICT). With the seamless merging of people and devices, it is imperative to acknowledge the evolution of Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is an integration of people, processes and technology with connectable devices and sensors to enable remote monitoring, status, manipulation and evaluation of trends of such devices. The IoT ecosystem in India is being driven by the government, industry and startups and its implementation is exciting as well as challenging due to country’s intense cultural diversity.



Attuned to the potential, Exhibitions India Group is organizing Internet of Things India 2017 expo (IoT India expo), co-located with 25th Convergence India 2017 expo (25th CI 2017) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 8 – 10 February 2017.



Internet of Things 2017 expo will unveil a range of products and solutions including wearables, video analytics, telecommunications, smart lighting, security, systems integration, M2M solutions, data science, cloud services and applications development, etc. The event will attract thought leaders discussing IoT solutions for mobility, telecom, home automation, healthcare and the agriculture sectors.



25th CI 2017 expo and IoT India 2017 expo will include a host of exclusive events to accelerate the start-up ecosystem in the country comprising “Startup Planet”; “Investor’s forum”; “IoT Ramp”; and “TechKnow Conference”. These activities will provide unique platforms to budding entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas, exchange information, and network with industry, government and other stakeholders, to make it an experience of a lifetime.



