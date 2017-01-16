Five-star Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill Reveals Multi-million Pound Refurbishment

London’s quintessentially British hotel, the five-star Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, is now fully re-open and proud to reveal the results of its multi-million pound refurbishment. The luxurious refurbishment includes the addition of six new guest rooms bringing the total number of rooms and suites to 440.



Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill boasts an unbeatable location tucked away in the heart of London’s West End – just steps away from Hyde Park and London's most famous shopping districts of Oxford Street & Bond Street. The hotel benefits from superb transport links to Kings Cross St Pancras and Heathrow Airport, making it the ideal hotel for both business and leisure travellers.



With the help of Sir Winston Churchill’s family, the refurbishment has brought to life the character of the hotel’s namesake, Sir Winston Churchill, drawing upon his sartorial elegance in the design of the new guest rooms, suites and meeting spaces. Original artworks, as well as fine fabrics and iconic designs, namely bespoke herringbone, button detailing and signature furniture pieces reflect the iconic leader’s love of quality craftsmanship and the celebrated British tailoring industry.



Churchill’s relationship with his wife Clementine is also reflected in original photographs, art works and love letters throughout the hotel. In The Churchill Bar – designed by internationally acclaimed design firm Spinocchia Freund – elegant bookshelves curated by Daunt Books feature a range of literature reflecting the interests of young Churchill and Clementine. Lawrence Holofcener’s sculpture of Young Winston also sits on the bar’s alfresco terrace, with staff placing a fresh rose in the lapel every morning, just as Clementine did.

The hotel’s multi-million pound refurbishment includes a new luxury suite package in partnership with world-renowned department store Selfridges. The stylish Life is Suite Package with Selfridges offers guests a VIP welcome, luxurious suite accommodation, five-star service and a behind-the-scenes experience at London's legendary Selfridges on Oxford Street.



Arnaud de Saint-Exupery, Area Vice President Hyatt UK & Ireland and General Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to have completed our multi-million pound refurbishment and we are looking forward to welcoming new and returning guests now our hotel has fully re-opened. It was an honour to work so closely with Churchill’s family to bring to life the character and history of the hotel’s namesake and we are delighted with the results. At Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill we are proud to offer business and leisure travellers alike the perfect place in which to work or relax in one of the world's most iconic cities.”



Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill is committed to ensuring guests make the most of being away, immersing them into London’s best cultural pursuits from the moment they arrive – with all the additional comforts, technologies and amenities the modern guest desires for a productive and enjoyable stay.



About Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill



Hyatt Regency® London – The Churchill is conveniently located in the heart of London’s West End, featuring views over the charming gardens of Portman Square. Following a multi-million pound renovation, this luxury five-star property boasts 440 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, plus 11 distinct meeting spaces, including 3 newly-refurbished 2nd floor spaces with natural daylight and advanced technology. Award-winning dining options include thoughtfully sourced, carefully served dishes at The Montagu, snacks and signature cocktails at The Churchill Bar & Terrace or award-winning Italian cuisine at Locanda Locatelli. Hyatt Regency® London – The Churchill is proud to offer business and leisure travellers alike, the perfect place in which to work or relax, with all the necessary comforts and amenities to enable a relaxing and enjoyable stay and leave feeling productive and revitalised.



