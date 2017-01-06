

Source : Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) Friday, January 6, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Fiinovation Carries Out Assessment Studies for Mytrah Energy at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh New Delhi, Delhi, India For assistance in corporate social responsibility initiatives, Mytrah Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., which is one of the largest independent power producers in renewable energy sector, collaborated with Fiinovation, a global CSR consulting company, to carry out an in-depth research on the community needs at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. This collaboration between Fiinovation and Mytrah Energy is a testimony of their commitment and necessity towards building a sustainable nation with emphasis on building harmony between businesses and social, economic and environmental interests of the stakeholders, keeping the community needs on priority.



Fiinovation with an experience of more than eight years in the social development sector, designed a comprehensive approach for assessing the need of the community in the target areas of Anantapur. The assessment exercise provided Mytrah Energy a clear picture at the grassroots level and consequently helped them in finalizing an implementable solution to cater the needs of the area.



The study was carried out in the nine villages (Gade Hothur, Chabala, Dharmapuri, Veligonda, Chinna Pyapili, Chinna Hothur, P.C. Kothakota, PCP Piyapali and Uravakonda) of Vajrakur area of Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, with the help of survey tools such as in-depth interviews, job incumbent interviews, key informant interviews and focused group discussions with stakeholders. On basis of the assessment/analysis and recommendations suggested, Mytrah Energy finalised a safe drinking water CSR project in these villages.



In line with assessment reports which translated into a positive engagement, Fiinovation believes in the necessity of assessment studies, monitoring, evaluation and impact studies for a CSR project, for effective and efficient implementation of the intervention which also provides an opportunity to engage with the local communities, thereby increasing outreach of the organisation.



The assessment studies for initiatives certainly provides an impetus in achieving the common social goals through perfect amalgamation of resources and expertise.



About Fiinovation



Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting company operating in multiple disciplines of social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability.



Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economical and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2009, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a bench mark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on Pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education and livelihood.



