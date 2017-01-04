Enrol on an Exclusive Preview Course Offered by the British Council

myEnglish – now for workplace too!

The preview courses are being offered at one-time 40% discount

myEnglish is an innovative and exciting course that improves your English language skills.

Lessons are interactive, sociable and fun with clear objectives that contribute to your overall progress and move you closer to achieving your individual language goals. You will improve your overall communication skills for real-life contexts under the expert guidance of a British Council teacher. You also enhance your grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation and job-related skills such as taking part in group discussions, making presentations, interview skills and writing emails.

We now have an exciting new fully online format for myEnglish courses and are delighted to invite you to take part in our preview courses!

We are offering limited places on the courses at an exclusive one-time discounted rate of INR 5,000/-.

Registrations are now open for:

myEnglish, to help you build fluency, accuracy and confidence in English

myEnglish Workplace, to improve your communication skills for workplace

Course delivery through a proven blended learning format

Live online classes with a British Council teacher to consolidate learning, practise communication skills and to question and clarify.

Guided online learning through a British Council global online course modules for self-study which includes grammar and vocabulary practice in context. Practice tasks, both written and spoken, with tutor feedback.

Registration details:

To register, log on to www.britishcouncil.in/myenglish-preview2017

