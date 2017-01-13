eGov Wins “Order Of Merit” at Business World Smart City Conclave

eGovernments Foundation bags the prestigious “Order Of Merit” award at Business World's Smart Cities Conclave 2016 in the “Innovative Smart Solutions” category for their Andhra Pradesh implementation across 110 cities.

The Conclave was presided by Honorable Minister for Urban Development Shri. Venkaiah Naidu and Honorable Telecom Minister Shri. Manoj Sinha. The awards attracted leading technology solution providers in the field of smart cities and eGovernance.



“This award is recognition of the passion with which we have worked over last 13 years to build smart solutions that enable governments to leverage technology for better service delivery and enhanced productivity. We are the market leader in e-municipality space with an opensource product offering which is free. The results that Andhra has achieved in a short period of time are a testimony to the transformative power of our solution,” said Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGovernments Foundation.





Established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani (ex-CEO of Infosys) and Srikanth Nadhamuni (CEO – Khosla Labs), eGovernments Foundation builds cutting edge open source solutions in civic tech space. eGov currently powers 325+ cities across India enabling 35,000 cashless transactions a day.



eGovernments Foundations’s flagship product called “eGov Smart Platform” includes:



21+ modules with 100+ workflows for municipal bodies

Innovative mobile apps for digital delivery of citizen services

Dashboards to monitor and track performance

The award winning Andhra Pradesh implementation has enabled 110 cities to go digital with 100+ workflows to manage day-to-day operations of the civic bodies. All citizen services can be accessed, tracked and resolved within specific time through “Puraseva” mobile app that connects citizens to civic employees directly. State of art dashboards have enabled data driven performance tracking of each ULB across key metrics. Along with efficiency and productivity gains, city administrators have already reported increased revenue collections across property tax, water charges, trade license and advertisement tax.



“I must congratulate the whole eGovernments team for their unstinted effort in achieving the milestone and success in developing the “Puraseva” App.”



eGovernments Foundation is fully committed to meet the aspirations of city administration and citizens by providing cutting edge technology solutions. Our next Hackathon promises to use civic tech to drive cost efficiency in energy and clean city through technology. Join us to solve hard to crack urban governance problems.

For more information on Hackathon contact us on – [email protected]

Photo Caption:

Viraj Tyagi, CEO- eGovernments Foundation

Mr. Somaraju, Joint Director – IT, Andhra Pradesh