Source : DTDC Friday, January 27, 2017 11:58AM IST (6:28AM GMT) DTDC Launched its New Brand Campaign; Reiterates its Brand Positioning of ‘Going Beyond the Parcel’ TVC features Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly Mumbai, Maharashtra, India DTDC Express Limited, India’s leading logistics solutions provider has launched its new integrated brand campaign featuring its Brand Ambassador, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly. The new brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly at its helm brings out the credentials of DTDC’s vast network, its extensive service offerings with a commitment to go that extra mile to ensure that every customer’s parcel reaches its desired destination on time with utmost safety & security. Therefore, DTDC is not just in the business of ‘Delivering value’ but a business that ‘Goes Beyond the Parcel’.





India is a progressive nation with several untapped aspirations & dreams. Through our honorable Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’, logistics is acting as the central force of connecting people to help realize their aspirations & dreams like never before. Highlighting DTDC’s philosophy behind its positioning, Mr. Abhishek Chakraborty – Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited said, “Every parcel brings with it, a bagful of emotions for the customer in the form of anticipation, excitement, love, relief or aspiration. And for our business partners it often serves as a medium to realize their pride & ambition. DTDC is not merely in the business of transferring things efficiently from point A to point B. By delivering all these and more to the remotest of corners in the country at affordable rates, we are helping realizing aspirations, beyond any boundaries!”



He further goes on to add, “DTDC is a brand that is built on a ‘Humane Ethos’ that resonates directly with its vast network of more than 10,500 Franchisees spread across 11,000 pincodes across India and 20 countries worldwide. DTDC’s Technology driven innovations have further propelled greater customer satisfaction by providing End-to-End Solutions starting from E-Fulfilment to digitized last mile delivery. At DTDC, we define progress by consistent endeavors of raising our standards of operational quality to achieve service excellence through Hi-End automation. This enables DTDC to bring about a transformation in the way it delivers parcels across its network.”



Therefore, DTDC builds a strong resonance through Technology with a Human Connect to serve its customers across categories like B2B, B2C & C2C.



Publicis have developed & designed this brilliantly beautiful concept around ‘Going beyond the Parcel’.



Taking a deeper dive into the concept, Bobby Pawar, MD, CCO, Publicis South Asia explains, “When Jigar, Srijan and team started work on the brief, we looked for the true meaning of the box. We realised it’s not just a container, but a carrier. Sometimes, it carries the joy of an unexpected surprise. Other times the sigh of relief when what needed reaches on time. Or at times a quiet smile that blossoms from receiving a thoughtful gift. Or the triumphs of getting an order reach on schedule. This is what the campaign is based on.’



This Brand Campaign consists of a 90 seconds Film and a series of shorter edits directed by Luv Kalla & his team from Bubblewrap Entertainment. The film has effortlessly brought out a massive canvas that brings out the scale and the extent of DTDC's operational landscape. The director has effectively managed to bring out the warmth by capturing feelings & emotions of people from different regions across the country that would include small towns in the interiors of India coupled with bustling warehouses in the heart of urban India. The lyrics of this film have been crafted by Srijan Shukla and the soundtrack has been composed by Rajiv Bhalla.



The new brand campaign has been rolled out in the form of a TVC, which is also being played at Cinema Multiplexes & Outdoor advertising nationally. This film is also being digitally amplified via DTDC’s official social media channels like Facebook & YouTube.



Link to the TVC – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwc2tLvs140&feature=youtu.be



About DTDC



Established in 1990 and headquartered at Bangalore, DTDC has 7 Zonal offices, 20 strategically located Regional Offices and over 522 operating facilities spread across India. DTDC has now embarked upon its journey of transforming from an Express Document Player to an Integrated Parcels driven business through its strategic partnership with Europe’s DPDgroup which is backed by Le Groupe La Poste – the French Postal organisation. DTDC’s brand strategy is to project itself as a complete express logistics player that delivers significant value in the markets that it operates in across the globe. DTDC Express Limited has its presence in more than 500 district headquarters through its large network of more than 10,500+ franchisees and extends services to over 10,000+ Pin codes while handling more than 12 million shipments every month. DTDC Express Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified by DNV.



DTDC Express Limited also has a significant global footprint and services 220 international locations including USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia, China, Singapore and major Asian countries, through its own operations, joint ventures and business associates. A key part of the success of DTDC’s network is the contribution of its people. It comprises of a family of 35,000 people including employees, franchisees and their associates who are committed to its spirit of service. Photo Caption: Mr. Abhishek Chakraborty – Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited​ Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

