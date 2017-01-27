Source : L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Friday, January 27, 2017 3:23PM IST (9:53AM GMT) Dr G N Rao Inducted to Ophthalmology Hall of Fame Hyderabad, India Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute, has been selected as one of two inductees for the prestigious 2017 Ophthalmology Hall of Fame instituted by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). He will be honoured at the induction ceremony in Los Angeles on May 6 at the ASCRS annual meeting. The Hall of Fame honours pioneers in ophthalmology for their distinguished careers and contributions, with the physicians selected by their peers – more than 30,000 ophthalmologists across the world. Since its inception in 1999, 55 scientists and physicians of all generations so far have been recognized by the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame.



According to the official ASCRS website, the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame inductees are “individuals whose contribution to the field of ophthalmology have shaped the way modern ophthalmology is practiced” and “who have trained thousands of ophthalmologists who practice throughout the world, and developed institutions that will continue ophthalmic research for years to come.”



“Modern medical science largely represents the accretion of knowledge gained over the centuries. Every so often a truly gifted person comes along who, by genius, hard work, and exceptional talent, makes a seminal contribution that measures progress in a giant stride. The ASCRS Ophthalmology Hall of Fame recognizes the contributions of those men and women whose life’s work has been marked by such accomplishment.”



Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) said, “I feel overwhelmed and humbled to be part of this group of all-time greats of ophthalmology. I am very grateful to everyone especially in LVPEI for helping me in this journey, without which this wouldn’t have been possible.”



After a successful career in the US as an academic ophthalmologist, Dr Gullapalli N Rao founded the L V Prasad Eye Institute in 1987. Dr Rao received his basic medical education in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and completed his postgraduate residency training in ophthalmology at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences, New Delhi. His areas of specialisation include diseases of the cornea, eye banking, corneal transplantation, community eye health, eye care policy and planning.



He has published more than 300 papers in national and international journals, while simultaneously authoring several chapters in ophthalmic publications and serving on the Editorial Boards of various journals. Dr Rao has been honoured with several international and national awards acknowledging his services to eye care and public health. He is currently the President to the prestigious Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis (AOI), the group of 80 most eminent academicians in ophthalmology in the world, and the past Chair of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).



About L V Prasad Eye Institute



The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1986-87 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, comprehensive academic eye care institution. LVPEI is recognized as one of the leading eye institutions in the world, and is a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness and a Global Resource Centre for VISION 2020: The Right to Sight initiative. LVPEI has six active arms to its areas of operations namely Clinical Services, Education, Research, Rehabilitation and Sight Enhancement Services, Eye Bank, and Public Health and Rural Outreach.

