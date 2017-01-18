Delta Exhibits its Latest Energy Storage Solutions at Energy Storage India 2017

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, participated in the Energy Storage India Expo-2017 held at Nehru Centre, Mumbai from 12th – 13th January, 2017. Delta exhibited its latest state of the art technology in Lithium-Ion Batteries (Cell, Modules and Racks), Energy Storage Solutions (Containerized Storage), Power Conditioning Systems and Energy Management Systems at this premier show. Delta has acquired the lithium-ion battery technology through its acquisition of MHI (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries) lithium-ion division which brings in a batch of patents along with the cell to module to system level capabilities.





Delta’s energy storage solution range starts from standalone modules (2.6kwh) which can be used in series and parallel to build cabinet of 41 kWh up to MWh scale:

Delta’s DBS48V50S battery module is an excellent energy source with a long service life for applications such as commercial energy storage systems and renewable energy storage systems. Its ready-to-go design provides advantages such as the flexible and easy configuration of battery systems ranging from 48V to 900V based on application requirements. In order to make sure cells are in the same operating condition, it has built-in Cell Monitor Unit (CMU) to manage the cell balance, monitor and collect individual cell’s temperature and voltage.

The MWh scale system is capable of overcoming the challenges faced by the irregular and unpredictable energy generation in renewable systems as well as the balancing of the Grid for utilities applications. Delta’s modular energy storage system is ideal for peak shaving and time shifting in utility grids as well as for back-up power in telecom and data centre applications.



Delta was established with a clear mission: “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.” With state-of-the-art power conversion and energy storage technologies, Delta’s Energy Storage System (ESS) offers high-efficiency power conditioning capabilities for demand management, power dispatch, renewable energy smoothing and more. Delta’s Li-ion battery portfolio covers cells, modules, cabinets and containers, which offer customers excellent scalability and adaptability for a wide variety of requirements.

About Delta Electronics India

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has been operational in India since 2003 and is a 100% subsidiary of Delta. With ten regional offices, three manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur and two R & D centres in Gurgaon and Bangalore, Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 100 channel partners. Besides catering to the Indian market, Delta also exports to several countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Energy Management, and Smart Green Life. Delta has 153 sales offices, 61 R&D centers and 40 manufacturing facilities worldwide.



Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for six consecutive years. In 2016, Delta was ranked by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) at the Climate Change Leadership Level.



Photo Caption: Delta exhibits its latest energy storage solutions at Energy Storage India 2017