Cult 10K Run with Milind Soman

First edition of Cult 10K run saw thousands of runners across age groups, gender and different occupations participating enthusiastically in the 5km and 10km run at Cubbon Park in Bangalore. Flagging off the run was super-model, fitness enthusiast & avid barefoot runner Milind Soman along with Co-founders of CureFit, Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori. Together they buoyed up runners, motivating them to push their hardest.





The run also saw the fitness experts and trainers at Cult participating & spreading the message of healthy lifestyle. Cult 10K run title was won by Mahesh in men’s category by clocking an impressive timing of 37:09 and Jyothi in women’s category with timing of 44:06. The 5k run was won by Vishwambar in 17:39 mins & Ananya in 22:32 mins. The winners were appreciated with prizes worth INR 10,00,000 in cash and Cult classes.



Talking about Cult 10K run, Mukesh Bansal, Co-Founder, CureFit said, “Running is a great sport as it promotes a healthy lifestyle in people and enables them to do so with their social circle. We are glad that a fitness enthusiast such as Milind Soman agreed to be a part of it. Looking at the success of this run, we plan to repeat it in the future with various interesting formats, to engage the running community regularly and making this sport even bigger in India.”

Sharing his memorable experiences of distance running, Ironman Milind Soman said, “The race was great and filled with the spirit of triumph, comradery & achievements of thousands of runners. It’s a pleasure to be associated with a brand such as Cult that promotes a culture of fitness and regular exercise. It relates to my core fitness values since I have never believed in pumping machines and have always followed a sport of my choice, be it swimming or running to stay fit. I would love to come back next time with more power and vigor.”

Cult is a chain of fitness centers, focused on training fitness enthusiasts without using traditional gymnasium equipment. It is a part of CureFit, a healthcare and fitness startup co-founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori. Currently, it has seven centers and plans to open 25 more in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai in the next few years. Cult allows users to get trained by national and international trainers in Strength & Conditioning, boxing, mixed martial arts, Zumba and Yoga in group classes.

Photo Caption: Ironman Milind Soman at Cult 10k run