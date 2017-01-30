Clovia Launches New Range of Padded Bra Collection

Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand announced the launch of their latest collection of padded bras. The collection comprises of over 130 bras in a variety of styles like push-up, non-wired, underwired, multi-way, strapless bras and more. These are a part of Clovia’s 2 Plush Bras for Rs.999 collection and are reflective of the research and understanding that Clovia has undertaken to develop products especially for the Indian women.

The range caters to specific lingerie solutions like providing no-show confidence to the wearer through ideal padding; providing seamless comfort with the right lift through soft underwires and much more. The collection also showcases new improved advanced cotton for better breathability and flexibility along with polyamide and lace fabrics bras. All this in an amazing variety of pretty prints ranging from polkas to stripes and florals.

Commenting on the launch, Neha Kant, Co-founder of Clovia said, “Women find it tough to find the correct padded bra which would give you a right shape, size and be comfortable as well. With this in mind, the latest range from Clovia has been designed to act as a perfect solution to their woes, offering comfort, style and a feel good factor – all at the same time.”



The Collection Variants

The collection includes different types and styles of bras – WiFi Bras (wire free), Seamless full coverage T-shirt bras, Balconette Bras, and Underwired Lace Bras.

Wifi Bras: A range of padded bras which don’t have underwires, hence the name WiFi. With no pokes and hassles, they are available in wide variety of pretty prints and vibrant shades.

Seamless full coverage T-shirt bras: Light-padded, non-wired bras in basic solid colours – black, nude, white and dark pink this offering is perfect for daily wear or work wear. The bras are seamless with full cup coverage making them ideal to wear under formal shirts. Also, these are non-wired for day long comfort.

Balconette Bras: Balconette are demi-cup coverage bras that are designed to be paired with wide-necked, low cut party outfits. These are available in both push-up, which gives a sexy cleavage/silhouette and non-push-up options.

Underwired Lace Bras: All-over lace cup bras in vibrant, mesmerizing colours, this is the only non-padded offering in the range. These have all-over exquisite lace cups that give demi-cup coverage so one can wear them under low-necked outfits.

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie and sleepwear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market, and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes and colours. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 250,000 units monthly.

For more information, please visit: www.clovia.com