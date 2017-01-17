CG Wins USD 105 Million Order from PT PLN Indonesia

has won a significant order of USD 105 million () from PT PLN, the state-owned electricity company of Indonesia, to manufacture and install Power Transformers ranging from 30 MVA, 70/20kV to 500 MVA, 500/150kV. CG’s power transformers will be installed across PT PLN’s transmission network, spread over multiple substations and power plants in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and the Papua islands of the Indonesian archipelago.

The contract was secured through a highly competitive open book bid that involves passing through stringent quality checks. CG was selected for this prestigious project due to its successful track record in Indonesia, backed by a global recognition of its technical expertise in manufacturing and supplying state-of-the-art products and solutions. The scope of the project includes site survey, design, manufacture, transportation and installation of the transformers. The order falls under a project funded by PT PLN to enhance the performance of the Indonesian transmission grid, which is critical to PLN’s 35 GW Fast Track Programme.

This order also reinforces the existing strong relationship between CG and PT PLN. Since 1993 CG has excelled in meeting power transformer needs of PT PLN locally and this seventh consecutive order in the open book series, reinforces the strong relationships that CG builds in all markets that it serves. CG’s High Voltage Switchgear manufacturing plant that will come in production later this year, further endorses CG’s commitment to play a vital role in the growing South East Asian market.

Commenting on this prestigious win, Avantha Group Company CG’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr. K. N. Neelkant said: “We thank PT PLN for this significant order that reaffirms their trust in CG’s manufacturing expertise. At CG we have consistently built on our reputation as a quality provider of indigenously built products that meet both global standards, as well as local conditions. Our technological edge makes us well positioned to support utilities in their network strengthening goals and we look forward to many more similar collaborative efforts”.



About CG

Avantha Group Company CG is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. CG provides end-to-end solutions that meet all electrical needs of its customers. CG’s offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.

For more information on CG, please visit: www.cgglobal.com

About Avantha

The Avantha Group’s entities in diversified sectors include Crompton Greaves (power transmission and distribution equipment and services), BILT (paper and pulp), The Global Green Company Limited (food processing), Biltech Building Elements Limited (infrastructure), Avantha Power (energy), Avantha Business Solutions Limited (IT and ITES), Jg Glass (glass containers).



With a global footprint, the Group operates in 90 countries with more than 25,000 employees worldwide.

For more information on Avantha, please visit: www.avanthagroup.com