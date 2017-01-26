Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:00AM IST (1:30AM GMT)
Celebrating India’s Republic Day, UAE and Indian Youth-created Music Video, Mile Sur Goes Viral
United Arab Emirates & India
Young creative musicians of India and the UAE further cemented the close ties between the two countries by launching their passion project – a fusion of Indian and Khaleej music. The musicians Nishita Charles, Adel Ebrahim, Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah recreated the timeless music of ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ and ‘Ye jo des’, from the hit movie Swades, with some unique twits.
The unique musical style, combining electronic instruments with Carnatic, Bollywood and Khaleeji Music, has become a viral hit on the eve of India’s 68th Republic Day. The musical partnership is of particular significance coming as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is welcomed in New Delhi as the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. A seamless creative fusion of cultures and styles, and posted under the #UAE_IndiaDosti, it is a set to become a fitting anthem of the two countries’ close friendship.
