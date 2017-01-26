Source : National Media Council Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:00AM IST (1:30AM GMT) Celebrating India’s Republic Day, UAE and Indian Youth-created Music Video, Mile Sur Goes Viral United Arab Emirates & India

Young creative musicians of India and the UAE further cemented the close ties between the two countries by launching their passion project – a fusion of Indian and Khaleej music. The musicians Nishita Charles, Adel Ebrahim, Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah recreated the timeless music of ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ and ‘Ye jo des’, from the hit movie Swades, with some unique twits. Young creative musicians of India and the UAE further cemented the close ties between the two countries by launching their passion project – a fusion of Indian and Khaleej music. The musicians Nishita Charles, Adel Ebrahim, Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah recreated the timeless music of ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ and ‘Ye jo des’, from the hit movie Swades, with some unique twits. ​​ th Republic Day. The musical partnership is of particular significance coming as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is welcomed in New Delhi as the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. A seamless creative fusion of cultures and styles, and posted under the #UAE_IndiaDosti, it is a set to become a fitting anthem of the two countries’ close friendship.

About National Media Council, Abu Dhabi, UAE The National Media Council (NMC) is an independent federal government body established by Federal Law No. (1) of the year 2006 to oversee the development of media in UAE and to support media initiatives. The NMC vision is to reach international standards in media regulation to achieve sustainable development in the UAE. Its mission is development and regulation of an integrated and distinguished national media system leading to enhancing the UAE's national and international position through evolving appropriate media policies and regulations and coordinating their implementation in conjunction with relevant parties. Video Caption: 'Mile Sur' India UAE celebrate India's 68th Republic Day Photo Caption: Lighting of The Burj Khalifa with the Indian Flag on the eve of India’s 68th Republic Day The unique musical style, combining electronic instruments with Carnatic, Bollywood and Khaleeji Music, has become a viral hit on the eve of India’s 68Republic Day. The musical partnership is of particular significance coming as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is welcomed in New Delhi as the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. A seamless creative fusion of cultures and styles, and posted under the #UAE_IndiaDosti, it is a set to become a fitting anthem of the two countries’ close friendship. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

