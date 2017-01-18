Research conducted by recipients of the IADVL-L’Oréal Indian Skin & Hair research grant shows that pigmentary skin disorders & premature hair greying are the most common concerns in India. The grant which is a partnership between L’Oréal and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), aims to promote clinical and basic research into Indian skin & hair by Indian dermatologists. The partnership which is in its 5th year has provided grants to 52 projects conducted by over 100 Indian dermatologists and scientists from medical and academic university teams across India.



As of 2016, nearly 100% of grant recipients have completed their research on topics such as: pigmentary skin disorders, premature hair greying and hair loss which appear to be a major concern in India.



Research conducted by scientists has shown a higher frequency of pigmentation disorder occurrence in Indian population. This affects self-confidence, self-esteem, and the quality of life in general. Facial darkness, like melasma and dark circles touch 30% of Indians and can be prevented by daily sunscreens.



For premature greying, it was shown in a large sample of students (4840), that environmental and nutritional factors are as responsible as genetic factors. Another study showed that hair loss in women affects their quality of life and induces negative psychosocial effects. It was also demonstrated with a Hair Breakage specific technology that vegetarian food regimen doesn’t impair hair resistance to breakage.



This grant supports one year research projects and the winners share a total amount of INR 20 lakhs each year. The program, strongly rooted in science, effectively promotes scientists and dermatologists from all across India. This new knowledge increases understanding of physiology of skin and hair in India, which is essential to establish preventive and corrective solutions. Selection of the projects is done by a national and international jury according to rules of scientific innovation, fairness and quality.



To commemorate the 5th anniversary of the grant, the Best Publication award was attributed to Dr. Davinder Parsad and Dr. A. J. Kanwar for their outstanding research about “Melanocyte-keratinocyte co-culture model to assess regulators of pigmentation and melanocytes”*.



Dr. Rashmi Sarkar, MD, MNAMS, Professor Dept of Dermatology Maulana Azad Medical College and LNJP Hospital New Delhi, says, “It is wonderful to have a special grant that promotes research into Indian skin and hair problems. In my practice, prevention is key in hair and skin disorders. Therefore all these studies are a strong base of information for educational programs to maintain healthy Indian skin and hair.”

As of 2009, this program has been recognized by IADVL as one of the most influential, authoritative and reputable programs in Indian Hair and Skin Science, thanks to high-quality academic articles published by leading Indian experts.



Dr. Michele Verschoore, Medical Director, L’Oreal Research & Innovation says, “L’Oreal’s Research & Innovation team is committed to study hair and skin of all ethnicities, all over the world. This new knowledge allows us to establish preventive and corrective strategies according to each one in his or her environment.”



