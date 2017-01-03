In a bid to ensure that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector in the state continues to grow at a rapid pace, as witnessed following the enactment of the MSME Development Act in 2006, Gujarat has further initiated a host of proactive measures with the state government assuring full support and infrastructure for setting up MSMEs in Gujarat. In order to further drive the growth in this sector, MSMEs will be a major focus area during the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 – 13, 2017.

In February this year, the Gujarat Government set up dedicated facilitation desks for MSMEs at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara with the objective of providing complete support and guidance to investors and entrepreneurs. The state’s Industrial Policy also favors setting up of MSMEs while offering a number of incentives.

From 4,131 MSME units registered in 2006-07 the number rose to 3,76,357 MSMEs by October 2015. Investment in the state’s MSMEs has also seen almost a 9 fold increase between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

Govt. of Gujarat is focusing high on MSME sector and in the same context, Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat said “Growth of MSMEs in Gujarat is truly phenomenal and it is setting a benchmark for MSMEs across the country. The MSME sector of Gujarat is well on track to realize its full potential while making a significant contribution towards ‘Make in India’ campaign, initiated by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Government of Gujarat has succeeded in setting up MSME facilitation desk at various locations and it will further strive to provide the necessary support for the progress of micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.”



Encouraged by the growth of MSMEs, Government of Gujarat has identified seven specific areas for attracting more investments to the sector. These include forest and environment, energy, food and health, revenue and urban development, transport, finance and industries.

During the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), is organizing an International Conclave on the ‘MSME Convention’ which will bring together a group of MSME clusters present in Gujarat and India, policy makers, government officials and experts from various MSME sectors across India. The event will provide a platform for MSMEs to have deliberations on opportunities and challenges in present scenario, identify joint venture opportunities for business expansion, identify business partners and suggest a way forward for inclusive growth over a long term horizon.

MSMEs attending Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 will be given step-by-step guidance for availing ZED (Zero Defect – Zero Effect) Certificate, procurement policy for MSMEs and its benefits and how SME companies can raise funds through NSE SME Platform. Additionally, they will also get a chance to hear from industry leaders and be inspired from their success stories.