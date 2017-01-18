Finvasia is delighted to announce the launch of Blitz Trader, a groundbreaking algorithmic trading & execution platform designed by Symphony Technologies. Built on Symphony’s pedigree technology, Blitz Trader allows proprietary traders, Hedge fund, Institutional investors, HNIs and professional traders to develop, test and deploy simple to complex trading strategies using an easy to use, cost-effective solution.



“The addition of Blitz Trader to Finvasia’s growing suite of trading platforms underscores our commitment to provide clients technologically driven trading products,” said Tajinder Singh (Natty Virk), CEO Finvasia. “We are excited to be able to offer our clients an industry leading product, giving them access to automate their high frequency quantitative trading strategies without needing them to understand the underneath technology. The clients will have access to a dedicated simulation market to test the performance of their strategies before hitting the reality.”



Blitz Trader allows traders to monitor and manage their algorithmic trading performance from managing market data feed, risk management, order management system to order routing, delivering an exceptional trading experience. Build on the top is Blitz Trader API, an open framework that enables quant developer to quickly develop, test and integrate proprietary trading strategies, exchange adapters, trading tools to create the next level of automation.



Praveen K Gupta, CEO Symphony Technologies adds, “With Blitz Trader we have redefined the algorithmic market by lowering the complexities of algorithmic solutions. Blitz Trader enables clients to operate their own algorithmic trading system without the need to tackle complex system integration issues.”

About Finvasia



Finvasia is India’s first and only broker offering Zero brokerage and Zero Clearing trading account using SEBI approved Aadhaar based process. We are registered as a Commercial Clearing cum Trading Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Trading Member of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). Additionally, we are registered as a Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) with Securities Exchange Board of India and as an Investment Advisor with Securities and Exchange Commission, USA.



With offices in Canada, London (UK) and India, we act as one stop shop for various Hedge Funds, Fund of Funds, FPIs (previously known as FII) by providing Pre/Post registration with DDP to Clearing, Trading, Advisory, Compliance and Accounting services. Our comprehensive suite of technology products and services help us cater to almost any and all end to end solutions to Institutional Investors. We are dedicated to create a technologically driven commission free financial ecosystem in India and received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) funding from global Venture Capitalists against a valuation of INR 1.5 Billion in our pre-launch phase for upcoming Fintech products.



About Symphony



Symphony Fintech is a technology firm emerging as a leading provider of Automated Trading Solutions for the Indian Capital Market Industry. The Company was founded by a group of professionals with long experience in Trading Technologies for Stock Broking industry with focus in customer's satisfaction and Service Quality. Symphony delivers high performance and intelligent trading solutions to keep their client’s stay ahead of the curve. Blitz, the new age Trading Platform is most advanced, highly customizable and comprehensive algorithmic trading platform which enables rapid development, testing and deployment of proprietary algorithmic trading strategies. Blitz provides end to end solution from Trading Terminal to Exchange gateway via Blitz Trading Engine.