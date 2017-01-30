Budding Chefs and Mixologists Create Gourmet Magic with U.S. Premium Agricultural Products at 14th Edition of UpperCrust Food and Wine Show

Mumbai witnessed the most premium Culinary & Mixology Competition for budding chefs and mixologists at the coveted UpperCrust Food and Wine Show today. In addition to the excitement and the grandeur, the competition also turned out to be a great platform for the budding talent to be seen by the key visitors and industry experts. The prime objective of this campaign was to highlight the uniqueness of the following U.S. Premium Agricultural Products in the Indian HRI Industry: U.S. Cranberries, Washington Apples, USA Pears, California Walnuts and U.S. Pecans.



The show got an excellent start with Mr. Adam Branson, Senior Agricultural Attaché for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai along with other dignitaries, gracing the occasion for the inauguration ceremony. Talking about the association, Mr. Adam Branson said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this culinary extravaganza. India is an important market for us and we strive to bring in the best products to our discerning consumers. This show is a wonderful opportunity for our target audience to taste and experience a wide range of U.S. Premium Agricultural Products.”



The Culinary & Mixology Competition was a great success with participation from over 16 chefs and mixologists from Mumbai and other cities from West India. Enthusiastic and talented participants created innovative recipes using the finest U.S. Premium Agricultural Products such as U.S. Cranberries, Washington Apples, USA Pears, California Walnuts and U.S. Pecans as the main ingredients. Chef Vikas Vibhuti from Trident, Bandra Kurla and Vishal Hariharan from Hyatt Regency were declared as the winners of the Culinary & Mixology Competition respectively. The winning creations were USA Pear Mousse with Caramelized Washington Apple, California Walnut microwave sponge, Washington Apple foam and Bed n Breakfast chosen by the esteemed jury comprising members of the organizing committee and reputed Food & Beverage industry members.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Keith Sunderlal, India representative, U.S Cranberry Marketing Committee, said: “We would like to congratulate the winners of the Culinary & Mixology Competition for creating such innovative recipes using US Premium Agricultural Products. Clearly, the participants have taken the competition to another level by their outstanding performance. We are extremely motivated by the response we got from the participants as well as the visitors. Looking at the show's success, we are confident that we managed to strike the right chord with our audience. "



About The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC)

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) USA is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotion activities in the United States, China, India, Mexico, Pan-Europe and South Korea.



About UpperCrust Food and Wine Show

UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is organized by UpperCrust Magazine which is India’s finest Food & Wine Magazine and one of the leading trade fair organizer in India. The show is in its 14th edition and is rated as India's first gourmet exhibition featuring some of the highest quality products and services from the food and beverage industry. It provides an excellent platform for new and emerging food & lifestyle products. UpperCrust Food and Wine Show would be a rare event that would most definitely appeal to the taste buds. It is a leading national event showcasing the best wines, spirits and foods from all over the world.



About The SCS Group

The SCS Agribusiness Consultants Pvt. Limited (referred to as THE SCS GROUP) is an agribusiness consulting firm based in India providing services in the disciplines of marketing, logistics, strategy, policy, communications and training. The firm was established in 1998 with the conviction that the highly competitive global agricultural products' trade scenario demands in-depth research, sophisticated marketing strategies and meticulous implementation.

Photo Caption: (Left to Right) Ms. Mansi, Manager Promotions SCS Group, along with judges Amrita Raichand, Actress and Host, Mummy Ka Magic, Ms. Farzana Contractor, Editor & Publisher Upper Crust, Ms. Alyson Segawa, Manager, International Marketing Accounts and Chef Vikas Vibhuti from Trident the winner of the Culinary Competition