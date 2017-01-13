BSNL Launches “Sanchar Aadhar” for Aadhar Based eKYC and Digital Customer Engagement

BSNL the national carrier, having the largest network across India with highest rural penetration recognizes the need to deliver consistent and personalized digital engagement to their customers.



BSNL has launched its prestigious Customer Acquisition and Customer Communication Management (CACMS) project that digitalizes mission critical, customer centric business process to provide compelling customer experience across all channels throughout the customer lifecycle.

Intense Technologies Limited has been selected to deliver the CACMS project on a Pan India basis for all lines of business of BSNL as per the terms and conditions of the tender and on transaction based fee in June 2016. The objective was to centralize the business processes to ensure faster service, accurate customer responses and customer delight.

The state-of the-art, centralized digital onboarding solution was launched by MR. N.K.Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL Board on Friday 23rd December. It was first launched in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab circles and will be rolled out across all the circles by the end of next month.

Customer onboarding is now being reduced from days to hours. Customers have the convenience of Aadhar based fast and efficient onboarding. Foreign national with e-visa are onboarded very quickly. Centralized digital onboarding means greater efficiency in complying with TRAI regulations, enhanced customer experience and reduce costs.

The scope of the CACMS project includes the launch of pan India rollout of trans-promotional communications, loyalty management and contextual digital marketing to ensure seamless customer experience.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. N.K.Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL Board said, “CACMS project will help BSNL build competitive advantage by driving agility of customer-centric business processes and delivering superior customer experience to win customer loyalty.”

Speaking on the occasion C.K.Shastri, Founder and managing director, Intense Technologies said, “We are proud to be associated with BSNL for project. UniServe, our platform has been tried, tested and trusted by large telecom service providers across the world and we currently onboard more than 2.5 million subscribers per day.”

About BSNL

BSNL is one of the largest & leading public sector units providing comprehensive range of telecom services in India. BSNL has installed Quality Telecom Network in the country & now focusing on improving it, expanding the network, introducing new telecom services with ICT applications in villages & winning customer's confidence. Today, it has about 36.42 million line basic telephone capacity, 7.13 million WLL capacity, 95.96 million GSM capacity, 34,727 fixed exchanges, 1,17,090 GSM BTSs, 9,594 CDMA Towers, 102 Satellite Stations, 7,73,976 RKm. of OFC, 4751 RKm. of microwave network connecting 646 districts, 4519cities/towns & 6.25 lakhs villages.

About Intense

Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers in 35 countries across 4 continents, with a 70% market share in Telecom in South Asia. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA and UK.

Photo Caption: Mr. N.K.Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL Board launching the phase 1 of CACMS project at BSNL