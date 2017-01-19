Bollineni Hillside – An Integrated Township Located on OMR, Chennai – Shortly Launching the Grand 60,000 sqft Club House

Bollineni Hillside, a luxurious venture by BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., is an affordable integrated residential township in Chennai spread across 100 Acres. Phase 1 of this project has seen huge success and is now home to many happy families. And though Phase 1 of the project is mostly occupied but still you can carve out a great life by making this shangrila your abode. Phase 2, better known as Bollineni Hillside 2, is spread over 8.5 Acres and has 499 luxurious Apartments of 1, 2, 2.5 & 3 bhk apartments in OMR Chennai.



At Bollineni Hillside, world-class modern amenities and nature’s gifts blend in complete harmony, everything tailored to your high standard needs by providing you a perfectly balanced living. Enclosed within a breath-taking natural setting, with green hills on one side and a serene lake on the other, the township promises an environment-friendly surrounding. An international school, supermarket, pharmacy, etc are all within the community.

Mega Entertainment

Whichever sport catches your fancy, you will find the amenities to play it here. Why go beyond the township gate when you have all facilities inside with dedicated zones for snooker, table tennis, squash, badminton, swimming pool and what not. Stay healthy and work out in a world class gymnasium and yoga facility. Virtual Golf Simulation will enhance the way you look at luxury and an exciting Video Gaming Zone will entertain your kids to the fullest.

Soon unveiling 60,000 sqft club house at Bollineni Hillside II. Host a party at the function hall, watch the latest releases of your favourite movie star in multimedia theatre, enjoy a nice family dinner at a restaurant or even put up your guests at the luxury guest suites. The Lawn Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Kids play area, jogging track and all will keep you fresh, healthy and happy. It’s all inside the huge 60,000 sqft lavish and most modern club house.

Photo Caption: BSCPL Bollineni Hillside Club House