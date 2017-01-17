Bharti AXA General Insurance Appoints Sanjeev Srinivasan as CEO & MD (Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director)

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading business groups and AXA, the No.1 global insurance brand for the 8th consecutive year*, has appointed Sanjeev Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Sanjeev joined Bharti AXA General Insurance in August 2016 as Chief Commercial and Principal Officer and now takes over the role of CEO & MD. Sanjeev’s main focus will be to drive Bharti AXA’s go- to-market strategy of creating a balanced portfolio, driving new distribution tie-ups and creating a customer centric brand to drive profitable growth.

Sanjeev comes with a stellar track record of over 20 years of experience spanning both Life and General Insurance, manufacturing and logistics. He joined Bharti AXA from ICICI Lombard where he was heading Marketing, Banc assurance and e-business in his last assignment. He has earlier worked with leading companies including Fullerton India Credit Limited, ING Life Insurance, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Xerox India Limited and DHL Worldwide.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti AXA General Insurance said, “As the organization enters the next phase of growth, we are delighted to have Sanjeev onboard. Bharti AXA General Insurance has built a strong business with a seasoned and experienced team and I am confident that with his rich experience, Sanjeev will spearhead the growth of the organization in this phase. We wish him all the best.”

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, Regional Chief Executive Officer, AXA Asia said – “I am very pleased to welcome Sanjeev as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bharti AXA General Insurance. I am confident that he will successfully leverage his considerable experience in Insurance to drive superior customer experience and deliver profitable growth for the company. India, for AXA, is an important market with a large potential for insurance penetration given a burgeoning middle-class and a growing economy. Bharti AXA General Insurance has already built a strong position in the Indian market with a large customer base. I am confident that the company will grow successfully under his leadership.”

On the occasion of his appointment, Sanjeev said, “My team and I are committed to building a strong customer driven organization and driving profitable growth. Our endeavor is to grow a compelling general insurance business and be able to touch the lives of customers and our stakeholders positively.

*As per Interbrand Ratings 2016

About Bharti AXA General Insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, a leading Indian business group and AXA, a world leader in financial protection. The joint venture company has a 51% stake from Bharti and 49% stake from AXA Group. Bharti AXA General Insurance is the first organization in the GI Industry to receive dual certifications of ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 27001:2005 for its superior quality and information safety systems.

Presently, the organization has cashless facilities across 4,500 network hospitals, over 2,700 garages for motor claims and associations with 16+ TPAs pan India.