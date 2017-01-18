Bangkok to Host First-ever ASEAN – Israel Security Summit on Feb 21

The realisation of ASEAN Economic Community has thrown open a significant opportunity for security systems integration business — be it Homeland or IT security. Systems integrators in the region are now looking to expand their business beyond their native markets to other countries within this region.



In order to bring all security stakeholders on a common platform, a first-ever one-day conference titled ASEAN – Israel Security Summit will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand on February 21, 2017 at Arnoma Grand with parallel tracks on Cyber & Homeland Security.



The event will also feature an exhibition by the participating companies from Israel and other parts of South & South East Asia. The Summit will provide opportunity to understand the new technologies being implemented in these areas and also enable collaborations and long-term business partnerships for interested companies.



The ASEAN – Israel Security Summit is a joint initiative of Singapore-based Business Excellence & Research Group Pte Ltd & Israel-based IBO Connection Group Ltd.



According to Mr. Vishwesh Iyer, Managing Partner of Business Excellence & Research Group Pte Ltd, “The threat of an attack disrupting public and private network and infrastructure has driven up the spend on security across the ASEAN region. Hence, the urgent need to mitigate threats have led to countries and industry integrating latest technologies for identification, security check, and access control to critical infrastructures.”



The premier Cyber and Homeland Security networking platform is an opportunity for industry leaders, corporate decision makers, academicians and government officials to exchange ideas on security trends and best practices. It will also showcase the latest developments in technologies, tools and techniques.



The day-long conference will see experts from Government and the industry discuss and debate issues for smart and effective Homeland and Cyber Security management.



The Thai-Israel Chamber of Commerce, CITEC, Bangkok Ventures and Startup Bangkok have already come on board as Supporting Partners. Among the media partners supporting the event are BiometricUpdate.com, COPS Today International, The Counter Terrorist (Asia Pacific Edition), Source Security.com, Media Kindle and AsiaBizToday.com.



About BERG



Business Excellence & Research Group Pte Ltd (BERG), is a Singapore-based entity committed to nurturing and promoting business excellence across diverse sectors. In this quest, BERG has gone on to establish thought leadership platforms over the past three years since its inception through various initiatives in the form of summits, conferences, business networking sessions and recognition through awards.

http://www.bizexcellence.com.sg



About IBO Group



I.B.O – International Business Opportunities is an Israeli corporation that promotes business and joint ventures among Israel and the Far East. IBO uses a vast array of knowledge, contacts and networking in the Israeli market to help foreign companies and investors accomplish their needs both successfully and with integrity.

www.ibo-group.co.il

Click to know more: http://securitysummit.asia