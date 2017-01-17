AWS and Cloud Kinetics – Transforming the Way Enterprise Runs SAP

Cloud Kinetics, a premier provider of Cloud Solutions and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner was on stage at SAP PKOM Singapore on January 12th 2017 to share the experience of how enterprises are leveraging Amazon Web Services to transform and operate SAP.





Vidyashankar J, CEO of Cloud Kinetics shared the commitment and the strategic importance of its partnership with AWS and years of successful experience in deploying and operating SAP on AWS. Key highlights were how Cloud Kinetics customers benefitted by running SAP on Cloud with the OpEx model, starting with a small footprint and scaling out with growth thus gaining substantial cost savings, Year on Year.



Cloud Kinetics implementation of S/4 HANA, Hybris and other SAP products on AWS with its SAP Partners and success stories from across India, Singapore and Thailand were shared. Along with Cloud Kinetics, PWC, Solutis and UXC Oxygen presented their views over the importance of cloud to SAP & hybris customers.



SAP on Cloud helps in faster implementation by crunching the wait time for hardware, faster decision making on hardware sizing and rapid creation of QA environments to validate SAP upgrades. Cloud Kinetics impressed attendees upon the values of SAP on cloud and how Cloud Kinetics has been enabling their customers realize benefit by adopting the best of business practices and cloud architecture expertise.



Cloud Kinetics specializes on end to end cloud based service offerings including Migration services, 24×7 Managed services, Big Data, DevOps and Mobility Services. In the last two years Cloud Kinetics, with due diligence of its SAP partner Hitachi Consulting, has successfully implemented multiple SAP workloads for customers in cloud which included SAP ECC, BI, DW, S4 HANA, Hybris, DMS with backend databases of Sybase, Oracle, MS SQL, HANA on Windows, RHEL, SUSE platforms, right sizing based on factors like SAPS and IOPS and 24/7 managed services ensuring business continuity for mission critical workloads. Cloud Kinetics is an enabler of large scale and All-In-Cloud migration of Enterprise Data Centre for Manufacturing, Financial Services, ITES and Media verticals.



With over 50+ AWS certifications comprising of Pro Solution Architect, Pro DevOps, Associate Sys Ops and AWS Developer Certs and being AWS Service Delivery Partner for Redshift, CloudFront and WAF, Cloud Kinetics is primed to deliver successful cloud migration with assured business outcome for SMB’s and Enterprises.

Photo Caption: AWS along with Cloud Kinetics joins dais at SAP PKOM