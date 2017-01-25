Ascent Wins Most Innovative Fin Tech Solution Provider Super Trophy at TECHNOVITI 2017

Ascent Resilience Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary company of Ascent Technology Consulting today announced that all its proprietary Software Products AutoRecon, ProMart Escrow and AutoBCM has won Ascent a Super Trophy at TECHNOVITI 2017 Awards.



Selected by an independent jury of CIOs and CTOs from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector in India along with an independent research firm KPMG, AutoRecon was awarded for its High Performance, Scalable and disruptive technology that empowers financial institutions to gain better control on Financial transactions.

The eagerly anticipated financial services technology innovation awards by Banking Frontiers “Technoviti Awards 2017” was held at Mumbai, IBEX India. This event is one of India’s largest and most influential forums to showcase cutting-edge technology for banks and financial service institutions.

The Technoviti Awards are comprised of 25 categories including Excellent Application, Innovation and Implementation. Innovation award winners are selected based on proven continuous development of innovative technology, global reach, successful live implementations and their leadership position in the marketplace.

“Team Ascent is absolutely thrilled and proud for such a recognition among great Fin Tech Innovators, winning across all three Ascent Products is certainly a great achievement since this had never happened in the history of Technoviti and it is really overwhelming and inspirational, this experience will definitely push us further in our pursuit of excellence" said Kundan Shekhawat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ascent.

Our Award Winning Products:

Ascent AutoRecon© software is a first in the industry that is readily configurable, real-time and powerful reconciliation solution, which provides an end-to-end enterprise-wide scale-able solution to manage banking reconciliation and handle exceptions for complex business process in large and medium size banks.

http://www.ascentitgroup.com/autorecon-bank-reconciliation-software/

Ascent AutoBCM© Software Solution is a powerful, flexible, yet simple-to-use Business Continuity Management (BCM) system set that allows organizations of all sizes, to meet their BCM requirements in a cost-effective and meaningful way.

http://www.autobcm.com/

Ascent Escrow ProMart© is the first in industry developed, Real Estate Escrow trust account Management solution designed specifically to meet Bank’s escrow trust account management in compliance to Real estate land regulations and guidelines in various countries of the world.

http://www.ascentitgroup.com/ascent-promart/



News Link: http://www.ascentitgroup.com/news-and-events/ascent-wins-most-innovative-fin-tech-solution-provider-super-trophy-at-technoviti-2017/

Photo Caption: Ascent Wins Most Innovative Fin Tech Solution Provider Super Trophy at TECHNOVITI 2017