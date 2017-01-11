Arvato CRM Solutions Acquires India-based IT Analytics Start-up Ramyam

Arvato CRM Solutions (Arvato), the global customer relationship management company and subsidiary of Bertelsmann, has acquired India-based IT and analytics company Ramyam Intelligence Lab Pvt. Ltd. (Ramyam) in a multi-million Euro deal. Ramyam, which was among US research company Forrester’s top-ten emerging business technology companies in India in 2015, will continue to trade under its current name.



Andreas Krohn, CEO of Arvato CRM Solutions, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Ramyam to the Arvato family. Their unique Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform enables us to offer new and improved services to our many clients in India and around the world – giving us a real competitive edge.”



Ankush Bhandari, CEO of Arvato India, said:

“Arvato handles more than 1.7 million consumer interactions every day for many of the world’s best-known brands by phone, email, chat and social media. One of the key challenges is how to bring together these multiple communication channels into a ‘single view of the customer’. Ramyam has developed a unique technology – Enliven CEM® – that makes this possible, along with more advanced predictive analytics capabilities, and gives Arvato a distinct competitive advantage across its 110 contact centers around the world.“ “The Ramyam acquisition confirms our commitment to India as one of our strategic growth markets and extends our already significant footprint in the country.”



MV Balasubrahmanyam, CEO Ramyam said:

“This deal is great news for Ramyam’s clients, partners and employees. Our combined expertise and resources mean that we’re ideally placed to maximize on our success to date, as part of one of the world’s leading customer relationship management organizations. With my leadership team, I’m really looking forward to growing our business and adding Ramyam’s expertise to Arvato’s solutions portfolio.”



BMR Advisors acted as sole financial advisors to the transaction.



About Arvato CRM Solutions



As one of the world‘s leading customer relationship management partners, Arvato CRM Solutions (Arvato) offers tailor-made customer communication and digital service solutions for any requirement. On behalf of its clients, Arvato currently maintains relationships with over 600 million consumers and business clients on five continents in over 35 languages, on all classic communication channels as well as on online and social media channels.

The international network of service centers includes around 43,000 employees at more than 110 locations. Businesses representing many different industries rely on our integrated solution portfolio and our longstanding experience. Our customers range from telecommunication firms to energy suppliers, banks, insurance companies, e-commerce retailers and airlines.

