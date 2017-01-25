Source : Amway India Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:25PM IST (12:55PM GMT) Amway India Ties-up with IIM Calcutta for a Special Course Focused on Entrepreneurship and Leadership for its High Potential Direct Sellers New Delhi, Delhi, India Amway India, the country’s leading direct selling FMCG Company, has tied-up with IIM Calcutta for a special course focused on entrepreneurship and leadership for its identified high potential direct sellers. This is the first time that Amway India has tied-up with a premier management institute for a special course for its direct sellers. The company has shortlisted 100 direct sellers who have demonstrated strong performance and business excellence over the past few years for this program.



Amway India strategically invests in skilling and nurturing entrepreneurship amongst its direct sellers. The company offers free training to them by conducting more than 18,000 training sessions during an average 12-month period besides the presence of a comprehensive digital learning portal (E-learning).



Speaking on the occasion, Anshu Budhraja, General Manager, Amway India, said, “The tie-up with IIM Calcutta is focused on building skills and competencies of our high potential direct sellers to help them compete in an evolving entrepreneurship landscape. Micro-Entrepreneurship, generating self-employment through skilling is a key priority for government of India. We too are aligning our training strategy by focusing on enhancing skills and competencies of our direct sellers.”



Achinta Banerjee, Chief Sales Officer, Amway India, said, “We are delighted to partner with IIM Calcutta in our endeavor to offer the best-in-class training based on entrepreneurship led curriculum & experiential learning. While we have already developed and are executing a comprehensive training program for our direct sellers, we intend to do more such experiential programs to enable them to actualize their potential.”



“Amway India approached IIM Calcutta to arrange a series of workshops for their high potential direct sellers on subjects related to Entrepreneurship, sales, marketing and motivational leadership. The key takeaways from this short residential course at IIM Calcutta would include (1) building their direct selling businesses through innovative thinking, (2) training team members in latest sales skills, and (3) becoming a motivational leader and team builder through effective communications,” said Prof Ramendra Singh, programme coordinator and faculty at IIM Calcutta.



About Amway India



Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is one of the largest Direct Selling companies in the world with presence in over 100 countries & territories.



Globally, Amway is over 56 year old, US $ 9.5 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of high quality consumer goods. Amway’s innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 1,150 patents granted and another 500 patents pending. Amway has more than 950 scientists across 75 research and development and quality assurance laboratories worldwide.



Amway India sells more than 130 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care through individuals who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive high quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.



Amway products are popular not just in India, but across the world. Nutrilite is the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand* while Artistry is among the world’s top five, largest selling, premium skincare brands.**



Amway’s manufacturing facility in India is located at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. This is Amway’s third manufacturing plant located outside of USA. The other plants are located in China and Vietnam.



*Source Euromonitor International Limited. Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, World, GBN, Retail Value RSP, % breakdown, 2015.

**Source Euromonitor International Limited. Beauty and Personal Care 2016, Premium Beauty and Personal Care and Premium Skin Care category and subcategory, global 2015 value RSP. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

