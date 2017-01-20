Source : Ola Friday, January 20, 2017 3:50PM IST (10:20AM GMT) After 2 Months of Exclusive Access to Ola Select Customers, Prime Play Now Available for Booking for All Ola Customers Ola Select witnessed a growth of over 300% in this period Bangalore, Karnataka, India India’s most popular mobile app for transportation, today announced that Ola Play, its connected car platform for ridesharing, is now available for all Ola customers through the Prime Play category. Ola Play, launched in November 2016, has been exclusively available for Ola Select customers until now and has been instrumental in the transformational growth of Ola’s premium subscription category.



Over the years, Ola has introduced unique innovations tailored to solve for the needs of its discerning users across pricing, payments and value added services. Opening up ‘Prime Play’ category for its Select users saw hundreds of thousands of new users opt for Select subscription, resulting in 3x growth. Beyond offering a highly personal experience for users during their rides, Ola Play also allows various partners like Apple Music, Sony LIV, AIB, TVF, Audio Compass and Fynd, to build a high quality interactive experience for users.



Ankit Jain, Head of Ola Play, Ola, said, “With Ola Play, our aim is to create an experience that is better than owning a car. In the ridesharing world, both drivers and riders are customers and Play has solved both their needs in a unique manner. The response from our Ola Select customers has been phenomenal and a vast majority of current users requested Prime Play rides for all their travel requirements. While Ola Select customers will continue to be patrons of this platform, we are excited to offer Prime Play for all Ola customers as we continue to transform the ridesharing experience in India.”



“Sony LIV recognised the changing face of mobility, very early on. Partnering with Ola to offer interesting, curated content for its Select customers was a good starting point. We have received encouraging response from Select users so far, and are extremely excited about reaching out to a larger audience base of all Ola customers, as we start to penetrate deeper into the audience mindspace, and entertain and engage them on the move with our unique content offerings,” says Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head – Digital Business, Sony LIV.



Ola Select offers handpicked benefits to its most loyal customers. Select users can upgrade to Prime at the cost of a Mini; Multiple other benefits include: priority booking, free WiFi, exclusive offers from Ola and its partners, access to airport lounges across the country, and no peak pricing on Prime & Mini, 24×7.



Ola Play is currently available in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi and will be extended to 50,000+ Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017.



About Ola:



Founded in Jan 2011 by IIT Bombay alumni Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola (formerly Olacabs), is India’s most popular mobile app for personal transportation. Ola integrates city transportation for customers and driver partners onto a mobile technology platform ensuring convenient, transparent and quick service fulfillment. Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people. Using the Ola mobile app, users across 102 cities can book from over 4,50,000 vehicles across cabs, auto-rickshaws and taxis. Ola has also introduced a range of shared mobility services on its platform like Ola Shuttle and Ola Share for commute and ride-sharing respectively. The app is available on Windows, Android and iOS platforms. Please visit www.olacabs.com and https://www.olacabs.com/media for more information. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

