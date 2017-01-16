Adda52.com Celebrates New Year by Launching Player of the Year 2017

The year 2016 saw India’s largest poker site, Adda52.com, launching Player of the Year (POY) for the first time in Indian poker circuit. Replicating the success, the poker site brings back POY 2017. The players can take advantage of the POY Booster Series running from 19th Jan – 29th Jan and claim their share of Rs.1 Crore prize pool to kick start the year.



Back in 2016, Adda52.com grabbed headlines for its POY 2016 that provided Indian players a chance to showcase their dedication and skill for the game in an yearly leaderboard. The POY 2016 saw a huge participation of over 18,000 poker players, with Tarun Goyal, an Adda52 Pro Live, topping the leaderboard and winning the pretigious title of Adda52 Player of the Year 2016. Following him as first runner-up and second runner-up were Deepak Bothra and Siddarth Singhvi respectively. A total of Rs. 39 Lacs of prize money was distributed among top 15 players.



This year, Adda52.com will be running the POY 2017 Leaderboard, which also includes Rs. 20 Lacs Instant Bonus to be shared among Top 15 players of 2017. It also has a “Double Down” wherein all the poker players of Diamond & Royale Loyalty Level will have an opportunity to double up their prize money on Adda52 POY leaderboard.



To enhance the excitement, Adda52.com has launched POY Booster Series from 19th Jan – 29th Jan. This will provide players a unique chance to boost their bankroll and win a share from a whopping prize-pool of Rs. 1 Crore. This series is spread across 11 days and has 76 tourneys in all popular formats like Hold’em, PLO and Bounty.



In this exclusive leaderboard promotion for the month of January, the players will get a chance to earn upto 4X POY points to climb the POY Leaderboard. Millions Booster Satellite with guaranteed prize pool of Rs.20 Lacs is the biggest event of the POY Booster Series. Players can also showcase their skills in other bigger prize pool events like Rs. 7.5 Lacs Booster on 22nd Jan and 20K High Roller Booster on 27th Jan. They can also take part in the Wed 100K and Wed Double Chance scheduled for 25th Jan at 10PM. The points earned via these tournaments will be added in POY 2017.



On Republic Day, players will get to play Republic Booster with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs. 2.6 Lacs. Other editions in the POY Booster Series include, 11 Lac Bad Beat Jackpot and 1.25 Lacs Super Performer Reward which is awarded to the players who come ‘in the money’ (ITM) on the biggest event of the day.



“Player of the Year is a prestigious title in the poker world and is a culmination of consistence performance and loyalty towards the game. After seeing the performance and enthusiasm of the players, we knew we had to bring POY back with a bigger and more rewarding experience. As market leaders, it is our privilege to set the trends in the industry and deliver them to our players,” announced Anuj Gupta, Founder & CEO of Adda52.com.



About Adda52

Adda52.com is a gaming portal owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. Gaussian Networks believes in the highest values of business conduct. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG). The company has also tied up with multiple banks and payments gateways to process payments of customers. The company also facilitates its users to reach out for any query on e-mail ([email protected]) or call at 1800-3000-0611 (9AM to 12PM).



All card games offered at Adda52.com are completely secure and legal to play in India and run 24×7 in Ring, Tournament, Sprint and Sit n Go formats. The site currently offers 4 poker variants – No Limit Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo and Crazy Pineapple at various stakes.

