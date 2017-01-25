Adda52.com Achieves a New Milestone by Crossing 1 Million Players this Month

After several remarkable accomplishments in Indian poker industry, Adda52.com achieves yet another milestone by crossing over 1 million registered users, keeping its ethos of being India’s largest poker site. The site is living up to its commitment of promoting and creating awareness about this skill game by reaching people across India, including top brains and future leaders of the country, like those of IIM-Ahemdabad, Symbiosis-Pune, IIM-Lucknow, Bits-Goa, IIT-Kanpur and many more.



The site was founded in 2011, with a few thousand subscribers and a vision to take poker to the next level. By 2012, the site gained traction by introducing interesting poker variants and tournaments with prizes like iPhones and LCDs. The site also started reaching out to players by hosting live tournaments in colleges like IIM-Lucknow in 2013.



The year 2014 was dedicated to enriching the gaming experience of the users and moving towards a more mobile compatible platform. This was also the year, when the site started its Bollywood association by becoming a Brand Partner for the movie ‘Mary Kom’ and entering the eye of the masses. In 2015, the site launched the first Indian professional poker team. The same year the poker site also rolled out its mobile app for players and the site migrated its poker game lobby from a Flex-based User Interface to HTML5-based User Interface, offering a superior UI to its registered players.



With the start of 2016, Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) was launched which has the biggest guaranteed prize pool in India. Up next, the poker site tied up with World Poker Tour® for an exclusive license of products and services in India to provide Indian poker players a global opportunity to qualify for select WPT events via official satellites on Adda52 and compete against international players. The same year, the company also launched the Player of the Year (POY) Leaderboard, introduced new tournaments and exciting new variants like Crazy Pineapple.



As 2017 starts, Adda52.com is set to have another good year in poker, as the site reached over 1 million user mark and this number is expected to jump further in coming months. The poker site has already come into action by launching 2017 Player of the Year this month.



Today, Adda52.com is the largest and busiest poker site where players from all walks of life can enjoy the game, as long as they have internet connectivity and are of above 18 years. From the lush green farms of Bhatinda to the sandy shores of Goa, the site continues to expand its player base by offering a variety of games, opponents and stakes. Adda52 thanks its diverse player base for making it India’s largest poker destination.



About Adda52

Adda52.com is a gaming portal owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. Gaussian Networks believes in the highest values of business conduct. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG). The company has also tied up with multiple banks and payments gateways to process payments of customers. The company also facilitates its users to reach out for any query on e-mail ([email protected]) or call at 1800-3000-0611 (9AM to 12PM).



All card games offered at Adda52.com are completely secure and legal to play in India and run 24×7 in Ring, Tournament, Sprint and Sit n Go formats. The site currently offers four poker variants- No Limit Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo and Crazy Pineapple at various stakes.

Photo Caption: Adda52 reaches 1 Million Player Base