25th Edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival to Kick Off in Bangalore

Recognized worldwide for bringing the best of international musical talents under one roof, showcasing music from every genre – Indian classical to jazz, the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) will kick off its 25th edition in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bangalore, on January 10th, 2017 and in Sri Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai on January 13th, 2017. These concerts will be dedicated to the birth centenary of Lord Yehudi Menuhin, the most prolific violinist of the 20th century.



Founded by violin legend Dr. L. Subramaniam and Viji Subramaniam, the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) was launched by Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi in 1992. Since its inception, LGMF has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry including Lord Yehudi Menuhin, Bismillah Khan, Gangubai Hangal, Pandit Jasraj, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Al-Jarreau, Steven Seagal and Symphony Orchestras.



LGMF is the only music festival that has been able to showcase talent from around the world and provide a platform for myriad styles of music; it has presented Indian Classical (Carnatic and Hindustani), Jazz, Rock, Western Classical, Orchestral, Indian Folk, Ghazals, Hindi Film music, and different Classical and Folk styles from five different continents.



This year’s edition will begin with an evening of global fusion music, with a lineup of acclaimed international artists with Dr. L. Subramaniam:



Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam (in Mumbai only)

Vadim Repin (prodigy violinist and recipient of France’s most prestigious musical award, The Victorie d’Honneur for a lifetime’s dedication to music)

Svetlana Smolina (hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “an outstanding pianist with a luxuriant tone” and a frequent player on global stages including – Carnegie Hall, Salzburg Festival, and Hollywood Bowl)

Audun Sandvik (Norwegian cellist and teacher at the Norwegian Academy of Music, one of Europe’s most prestigious institutes)

Commenting on the event, Dr. L. Subramaniam, Founder and Artistic Director, LGMF, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the 25th edition of this unique festival. I have always been passionate about taking Indian arts and culture to a global audience, while exposing Indians to global music. When we started the festival over two decades ago, we never imagined that it would attain a global stature and be associated with so many legendary names from the world of music. Today, we are honored to dedicate our silver jubilee edition to one of the most important musician of our time, Yehudi Meuhin.”



Speaking on this occasion, Kavita Krishnamurti, acclaimed playback singer and Director, LGMF, said, “Over the years, the festival has received an overwhelming response amassing millions of views across social media platforms, and hosting over two lakh people at a single event. Each musician has a unique talent, and when they share a stage, it creates a riveting experience for everyone. I invite everybody to enjoy an evening of diverse musical talents.”



The fest has been held in 55 cities across 22 countries till date. This year, in addition to its presence in Bangalore, Mumbai, San Diego, Chicago and New York, the festival will also be held in the UK and Germany for the first time ever. Moreover, music enthusiasts have yet another reason to enjoy the show as it is free for all.



The accompanying artists for Bangalore include – Frijo Francis (Keyboards), Alwyn Fernandes (Guitar), V.V.Ramanamurthy (Mridangam), Satya Sai G (Morsing) and Deva (Percussion).

Photo Caption: Dr L Subramaniam