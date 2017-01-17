Source : Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:31PM IST (9:01AM GMT) (NSE:SUNPHARMA) 200 Volini Recovery Experts Help Over 13000 Runners Recoup at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon continues to rise to prominence as one of the largest marathons in the country with its 14th edition. As runners crossed the finish line, many headed towards the ‘Volini Recovery Zone’. After two successful years of partnership, this is the third year running for Volini’s association with the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. Continuing with the recent successful stint of brand’s recovery zone at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon ’16, The Wipro Chennai Marathon '16 and the Tata Steel 25k Marathon ’16, the Volini Recovery Zone received an overwhelming response at SCMM ’17. This year over 13000 runners recovered at the Volini Recovery Zone.



The Recovery Zone, spanning across 12000 sq. ft area had more than 200 recovery experts including Sports Scientists, Injury Management specialists, Doctors and physiotherapists facilitating instant pain relief and tending to tired muscles. Over 1200 runners also received personalized recovery treatment and services like cold towel, ice packs, etc. at the ‘Volini Members Lounge’ which covered 1800 sq.ft. area of the zone.



Commenting on Volini’s association with Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, Subodh Marwah, Vice President & Head – Consumer Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “At Volini, we feel very privileged to have the opportunity to be the recovery partner of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. This is the third season of the brand’s continued association with the SCMM and we are extremely happy to share that we helped over13000 runners today recover post the marathon at the ‘Volini Recovery Zone’. As a brand we encourage a more active lifestyle and with the launch of ‘The Recovery Program’ we are working towards enabling runners to run that extra mile. We look forward to continuing our association with SCMM and equip race participants with recovery tips”



During the run up to the Marathon, Ultra Marathoner and Volini Expert Kieren Dsouza also interacted with race participants and shared personalized recovery tips.



The brand will continue to create awareness about the importance of recovery through the ‘Volini Recovery Program’. All the registered runners & sports enthusiasts enrolled for Volini Recovery Program at www.volini.com/recoveryprogram will receive recovery tips regularly and will avail the opportunity of exclusively interacting with experts.



Volini Pain Relief is a modern day pain reliever scientifically formulated for effective pain relief. It is the No. 1 doctor recommended and used pain reliever that is available in two formats – Gel & Spray. It can be used for joint, back, neck & shoulder pains, sprains and strains. Committed towards providing instant and long-lasting relief, the brand enables people to maximize life, performance and success wherever they are and whenever they need it. Photo Caption: Volini Recovery Zone at SCMM 2017 Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

