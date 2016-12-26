WCRC Announces the ‘Brand of the Year – Emerging No. 1’ at a Glittering Ceremony in Mumbai

Every successful nation’s story is written by individuals, brands and organisations that dare to dream and lead. They’ve worked relentlessly for years and have placed India on the world map. At a glittering ceremony in Mumbai at Hotel Sahara Star, World Consulting and Research Corporation (WCRC) honored these brands and individuals.

WCRC’s Brand of the year – Emerging No. 1 is a research based listing of the top 50 emerging brands in India. ibrands360 conducted a consumer perception survey on “The Emerging Brands of India’s”. The survey was initiated by generating a list of 1000 brands from 15 categories, comprising more than 50 sub-categories which were shortlisted to 300 after a rigorous elimination process and further categorized as Automotive, Finance, Consumer Durables, Education, Energy & Power, FMCG, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Hospitality, Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Services, IT & Telecom and Lifestyle. A nation wide in-depth consumer survey was done across major cites of India, followed by jury scoring to decide the top 50 brands for the Emerging Brands of the Year listing.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abhimanyu Ghosh, Editor-in-Chief, WCRC said, “The list of awardees was created after months and months of research, study and analysis. These honorees were picked after considering many important factors such as results, ethics and the work culture they’ve created. Every person & brand who walks in this room tonight, is a true achiever. Our team has worked hard to make this night the success that it is. Today we have announced the ‘Brand of the Year – Emerging No. 1’, ‘The Pride of India awards’, ‘India's Most Trusted Financial Brands 2016’ & ‘Brands Illustrated Marketing Masterminds 2016’. The encouragement we’ve received tonight will fuel us to make our next chapter even more grand!”

The research methodology kept in mind the needs of the consumers and the value of the brand. The brands were shortlisted based on parameters like Brand Evoke, Brand USP, Brand Ethos, Brand Reach & Brand Connect.

One of the award recipients Mr. Rahil Shah, Executive Director (SYW Pte Ltd) said, “Our core focus has been the customer and we have worked hard to ensure the best experience for them, winning this award demonstrates that dedication. Thank you to WCRC for honouring us with this prestigious award as Brand of The Year – Emerging No. 1, this will create immense value for our brand and helps to motivate us to continue on this path as we scale for the future.”

Mr. Rakesh Kaul – President & Chief – Consumer business, HSIL further added, “It’s a matter of pride for all of us at HSIL to receive this prestigious award. We are truly humbled by this recognition. It has already triggered thoughts for greater things ahead. This honor puts a lot of responsibility on us to continue doing a great job and it’s also the best motivation we could’ve asked for!”

Mr. Aditya Pethe, Director – Izaara said, “Being recognized by a credible body like WCRC is a great honor as well as an acknowledgement of the fact that Izaara as a brand is on the right track. The aim to launch this brand was to cater to the needs of a unique consumer base, which believes in variety as a spice of life. The brand has received an overwhelming response from the consumers and we have plan to launch around 50 stores by the end of 2017.”

List of top 50 brands who have won the Brand of the Year – Emerging No. 1 awards are as follows:





Lyallpur

CB Unicorn

ISUZU Automobile

Mahindra Gusto

MoonBow

Philips Airfryer

Grofers.com

Koovs.com

Limeroad.com

Shopyourworld.com

Kidzee

TalentEdge

Array Storm

Cona Industries

Greatwhite

Lance LED

Lending Kart

Arpita Agro

Cadbury-Bournvita Biscuit

Grass Root Nutritions

Hangyo Ice-cream

Pico

Pitambari

Izaara

Dettol -Air Pocket Mask

Hike

Indus OS

Artius

Oasis Tiles

Skipper Pipes

Zuari Cement

Citrus Pay

Stock Holding

Kalamandir

Global Advertisers

Aviance

Dermalogica- Overnight Retinol Repair

FACES Ultime-Pro Eye Style Liner

NATIO BB Cream

Amanora Antriksh Buildhomes

DB Realty-Skypark

Raunak Group

Samraat Group

Shapoorji-Pallonji- Parkwest

All That Jazz

Aspire Home Finance

Kesari

Musafir

Gionee







This prestigious platform also witnessed the announcement of India's Most Trusted Financial Brands 2016. India’s Most Trusted Financial Brands is a research based list for Financial Brands in India for 2016, based on Promise, Growth, Trust and Brand Value of an enterprise. A total of 200 Financial Brands have been considered for research and reduced down to 50 final shortlisted brands on the basis of above-mentioned parameters.



Mr. Gagan Singla, CMO, Angel Broking commented on receiving the award, "We are extremely pleased to be awarded as 'Most Trusted Financial Brands – 2016-17' & 'Brand of the Year 2016-17'. Angel Broking is a young family of over 3000 members who relentlessly work towards serving over 1 million customers. The recognition is a testimony of Angel Broking's excellence in delivering the best consumer experience in Digital Investing for Individual Investors. These accolades further strengthen our drive to keep innovating to ensure the best of technology and financial advisory reaches to each and every individual investor of our country."

List of top 50 brands who have won the India's Most Trusted Financial Brands 2016 awards are as follows:





State Bank Of India

ICICI Bank

Punjab National Bank

Bank Of Baroda

HDFC Bank

Canara Bank

Life Insurance Corporation of India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Apollo Munich Life Insurance

HDFC Standard Life Insurance

Tata AIG General Insurance

DHFL

SBI Capital Markets Limited

Bajaj Capital Limited

HDFC Finance

Kotak Mahindra

Federal Bank

Central Bank Of India

Dena Bank

Yes Bank

Oriental Bank Of Commerce

J&K Bank

DCB Bank

Allahabad Bank

Max Life Insurance

TATA AIA Life Insurance

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance

Exide Life Insurance Company

Aviva Life Insurance PnbMetlife

Birla Sun Life

Capital First Ltd

Shriram Capital

Mahindra Finance

Avendus Capital

Edelweiss Capital

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

IIFL Holdings Limited

L & T Finance Limited

Bandhan Bank

IDFC Bank

Bharatiya Mahila Bank

Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited

IDBI Federal Life Insurance

India First Life Insurance Company

Piramal Capital

Union Mutual Fund

Avanse Financial Services Ltd.

MF Utility



















The night continued with the much-coveted Marketing Mastermind Awards. Brands Illustrated Marketing Masterminds 2016 is a tribute to the most talented marketing chiefs who are fortifying their brands valuation by multiple folds, based out of primary research with marketing chiefs through one on one interview and evaluation through other research processes. The recipients included Chandrashekhar Radhakrishnan (Sr. VP Nestle), Vipul Prakash (CMO – PepsiCo), Manmeet Vohra (Director Marketing Tata Starbucks), Sandeep Kulhani (Sr. VP – Titan), Jitin Paul (CMO – Bharti Axa), Anant Pejawar (ED Marketing, – SBI Life Insurance), Manmeet Vohra (Director, Marketing – Tata Starbucks), Kartik Kalla (EVP – Radio City), Debasis Sarkar (Marketing Head – Cipla), Saumitra Prasad (CMO Kokuyo Camlin), Bedraj Tripathi (VP – Godrej Interio), V.S. Mehta (VP – Donear ), Rajesh Nambiar (CMO- Birla Sun Life), Siddharth Mukherjee (Director, Marketing – Modelez ), Shabnam Panjwani (CMO Edelweiss Financial Services), Rajesh Jindal (CMO Amaron ), Prashant Pandey (EVP Marketing GSK), Rohit Dube (CMO Valvoline Cummins), Rachna Prasad (CMO Oxygen), Deba Ghoshal (VP Volats ), Alpana Sarna (Head Marketing Singer) Rajesh Jindal (CMO Amara Raja Batteries Ltd) to name a few.



Singer India and Izarra partnered with WCRC & First Step for the cause of girl child education and women empowerment. The elite gathering exchanged notes and numbers, as they discussed their visions and ideas over a lavish spread of delectable food. The evening went on till the wee hours, when the winners and participants finally decided to head home. But not without their trophies and the will to continue making India a better place!

