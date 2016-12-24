UAE Exchange India, Managing Director, Mr. V George Antony won the VPN International Business Excellence (IBE) Award 2016. Mr. Antony was awarded with the prestigious accolade for Business Excellence award in Customer Focus. Chief Marketing Officer Mr. R Sudhakar received the award on 15th December 2016 in a function held at Hotel Crowne plaza on behalf of UAE Exchange India.



The VPN International Business Excellence Award 2016, organised by Unique Times, is the business awards given to honour internationally acclaimed business personalities from Kerala.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ej5J3alb94

Mr. V George Antony, Managing Director UAE Exchange, India shared “We continue the endless service keeping the motto ‘Service is our Currency’ for catering the needs of customers from every nook and corner of the nation. Positive responses as well as good feedbacks from the customers always motivate and inspire the company to retain the reliable services in the upcoming years.”



About UAE Exchange



UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a niche for itself in the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 372 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company has been instrumental in providing cost-effective service in Foreign Exchange, Money Transfer, Air Ticketing & Tours, Loans, XPay Cash Wallet, Insurance and Share Trading.

Photo Caption: UAE Exchange India, MD won VPN IBE Award 2016