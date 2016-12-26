Training.com – an NIIT Initiative in Association with IIM Calcutta Launches Exclusive Program for Top Management – LEAD

Training.com – a multi-modal learning platform by NIIT, in collaboration with IIM Calcutta launched an exclusive program called LEAD – Learn Enhance Aspire and Deliver. The program is specifically designed for professionals who are seeking to renew their business knowledge, managerial capabilities and sharpen their leadership acumen. The program will be delivered through a combination of online and offline modes. The live online expert led component will be delivered through training.com. In addition, the program will also have 40 days campus visit components at IIM Calcutta.



The 1 year program is divided into four quarterly modules: Learn; Enhance; Aspire; Deliver. Senior executives in industry-leading enterprises as well as for proprietors of growing businesses can opt for this program. The applicants should be working professionals with minimum 15 years of experience in a position not more than two levels below the CEO of the organization or may be proprietor/director of large corporations that has a turnover above Rs. 500 crore.



For more information, visit: https://www.training.com/management-online-courses/lead-leadership-development-programme

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Udai Singh, Head, New Business Initiatives, NIIT Ltd., said, “NIIT has played a pioneering role in redefining the education and training sector in India through technological & pedagogical innovations in the space. Through the launch of LEAD program on Training.com, NIIT & IIM Calcutta aim to create high-impact learning experiences by bridging the gap between quality, affordability and accessibility”.



LEAD is divided into four quarterly modules – Learn: This module aims to help participants achieve functional proficiency in the fundamental disciplines of management, such as Finance, Marketing, Operations and HR. Enhance: This module aims to enhance the participants' cognitive capacity by exposing them to experts on higher-order managerial capabilities such as design thinking and strategic analysis. Aspire: This module hopes to foster an urge amongst participants to tackle contemporary challenges in management by imbibing for example, an appreciation for the digital disruption across industries and the ongoing character of innovation in organizations. Deliver: The final module helps participants gain insights on how to deliver distinctive execution inside organizations through a deep immersion in lectures, exercises and case discussions around themes such as leadership and change and through workshops with present or past CEOs reflecting on their experiences.



The program provides with three-pronged set of benefits to the participants. Firstly, learning through a balance of cutting-edge management theory and deeply engaged practice followed by personal development through reflection and feedback. Lastly, meaningful conversations and networking opportunities with successful peers and professionals across a variety of industries



