

Source : Togofogo Wednesday, December 21, 2016 6:30PM IST (1:00PM GMT) Togofogo Relaunches its Super Famous “Biggest Wish, Lowest Price” Sale New Delhi, Delhi, India The well-known online market place for brand new, refurbished, unboxed and pre-owned mobiles, tablets and laptops, Togofogo, has once again launched its famous “Biggest Wish, Lowest Price” sale this year. This annual sale offers up to 30% cashback across all products bought on Togofogo via Paytm or MobiKwik. With a minimum cashback of Rs. 10, customers can save much more as they spend more. The company is also offering cashbacks in form of vouchers for Cash on Delivery customers as well as to their partial refund clients.



“Togofogo had started this ‘Biggest Wish, Lowest Price’ Sale last year during Christmas for 3 days and received a great response from its customer thus this year, we thought to re-launch the same but for an extended period,” says, the Director- Operations for Togofogo. This year the ‘Biggest Wish, Lowest Price’ sale is on from 21st December till 5th January mid night offering exciting cashback schemes all through Christmas and New Year.



Togofogo sells a wide variety of smartphones and tablets from multiple brands. They specialize in selling refurbished, box opened and pre-owned mobile phones, tablets and laptops at great prices. With more than 400 mobiles, tablets and laptops and over 10,000 accessories, Togofogo has something to offer to a wide range of clients. Depending on the choice of brand, model and budgets, customers can pick something that suits their need and pockets. Most smartphones sold by them come with a warranty to boost customer’s confidence in the product and their offering. Company has recently also ventured into selling brand new phones, tablets, laptops and accessories thereby making it a one stop shop for all your gadgety needs.



Customers just need to get their mobile numbers verified to make the most of the ‘Biggest Wish, Lowest Price’ Sale.To make it more luring for customers, there is no minimum spend caveat put in the offer. The only condition is that the cashback offer is applicable only to customers who pay for the products using Paytm or MobiKwik. The offer, however, is not valid for cancelled, returned or exchanged products.



“We are hoping to receive much higher traffic this year on our site and more customers buying in as part of this offer because of the recent demonetization issue. People do not want to spend too much money on brand new phones, so they may actually choose refurbished or pre-owned models. Also, since there is a cash crunch, rolling the offer for Paytm and MobiKwik users will help them fulfil their dreams and enjoy the festive season. It surely means better sales for us,” says the Marketing chief at Togofogo.



It seems the company has been intelligent enough to use this current economic opportunity to the best of their as well as customer’s need. Togofogo surely wants to make it a Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year for its customers.



For more details, customers can log on to: www.togofogo.com Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

