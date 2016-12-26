TIME CyberMedia Announces Winners of its International Leadership Awards, 2016 in Mumbai

TIME CyberMedia, in association with Associate Partners The Pharma Times, The Hotel Times, The Property Times, The SME Times and The Power Times concluded the prestigious International Leadership Awards, 2016 on December 18, 2016 to celebrate and honor 34 winners at 5 different levels and 3 Segments for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for the growth of the service sector with vision and inspiration.



On Sunday, December 18, 2016 the International Leadership Awards, 2016 were held at The Lalit Hotel, Mumbai amidst the elites of the Service sector. The International Leadership Awards are organized, each year, by India’s leading media and marketing group, Time CyberMedia to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the service sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the service sector.





This year, the International Leadership Awards were presented to 34 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by TIME CyberMedia, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.



The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Arvind G. Sawant – Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Sandip Patil – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team and Former Chief Selector- BCCI.



The interactive session between the guests and the winners added another dimension to the event. Addressing to the question from Mr. Ritesh Raushan, a winner in the Education Segment, Shri Sandip Patil expressed that, “Comparing the education and challenges in the past and the current is not viable but the efforts to excel and the zeal to winning against the odds makes one better and strong.” The gathering was overwhelmed many such insightful and motivational and inspirational points highlighted by the guests.



Mr. Ankur Sood, Founder & CEO, Forme Fisique was declared as winner in the category of “Most Promising Fitness Trainer of The Year 2016 (Ludhiana)” having Expertise in the Celebrity Training, Fitness Consultancy, Sports Physiology, Health Food & Supplement; Strength, Conditioning, Health and Sports Nutrition with specialty in Personal Trainer in Disability, Obesity, Lower back, Ante and postnatal etc. has expressed and detailed Forme Fisique motto “Reform-Perform – Transform” and further goals for future during interview session held for the winners.



Shri Arvind Sawant, in his closing keynotes wished his greets to the winners and emphasized that all our decisions must have a humanly touch and always have a space for the end user of the services.



International Leadership Awards, an initiative of TIME CyberMedia, in association with Associate partner The Pharma Times – India’s leading online healthcare news portal, The Hotel Times – India’s leading online hospitality news portal, The Property Times – India’s leading online real estate news portal, The SME Times – India’s leading online SME news portal and The Power Times – Information and news provider on power generation, transmission and distribution entities was instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent healthcare services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself.



A comprehensive list of winners of the International Leadership Awards, 2016



Dr. Syed Imamuddin – Most Promising Interventional Cardiologist of the Year 2016 in Hyderabad,

Naari Slimming and Beauty Care – Among Best Slimming & Beauty Care Center in Bhopal,

Dr. Swarnav Biswas – Among Best Physiotherapist in Delhi,

APRC Healthcare Private Limited – Among Best Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center in NCR,

Glam Online Pvt. Ltd. – Best Emerging Beauty Salon Chain in Delhi NCR,

Dr. Ganguly Yog Vidhiya Peeth Sanstha – Among Best Yoga & Naturopathy Center in Madhya Pradesh,

Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney – Most Promising Neurosurgeon in Maharashtra,

Dr. Shivanand Jha – Most Promising Acupressure Specialist in Karnataka,

Mr. Ankur Sood – Most Promising Fitness Trainer of the Year 2016,

Ms. Mauli Gandhi – Leader of Interior Designing Consultants in Ahmedabad,

Skyline Architectural Consultant (P) Ltd – Best Architectural Firm In Lucknow,

T-Square Architecture and Design – Best Upcoming Architecture Consulting Firm in Mumbai

Mr. Haresh Parsana – Among Best Interior Designing Consultant in Rajkot

Purple Architecture Pvt Ltd – Most Innovative Architecture and Interior Designing Firm in Meghalaya

Design Team – Among Best Architecture, Interior and Structural Design Firm in Rajasthan

Ar. Arpan Johari – Most Promising Architecture & Green Building Design Consultant of the Year 2016 in Gujarat

Eurokids, Makarpura – Best Emerging Pre-School in Vadodara

Oruga World – Most Emerging Daycare & Activity Center in Pune

A-ONE Pharmacy College – Among Best Pharmacy College in Ahmedabad

Bachpan Play School, Karad – Most Promising Play School in Satara

Mr. Nirav R Soni – Best Upcoming Young Researcher in Ahmedabad

Spardha Mithra Coaching Centre – Among Best Civil Services Exam Coaching Center in Bangalore

Al Khateeb Group Of Educational Institutions – Most Innovative Technical Institute in Bangalore

Varshney Infotech Pvt Ltd – Most Promising Software Testing Services and Training Institute in Mumbai

Taurus Infotek – Among Best Immigration services Provider for Australia, New Zealand and Canada in Maharashtra

Lucky Group of Education – Best Upcoming Pre School Chain in Gujarat

Astute Career Counseling Academy – Best Career Counseling Academic Institute in Maharashtra

Niks Academy – Most Innovative SSB Training & Personality Development Institute in Madhya Pradesh

Shikshan Maharshi Dr. D.Y. Patil Centre for Management and Research – Top Leading Business Management Institute in Maharashtra

The GATE Academy Pvt Ltd – Fastest Growing GATE Coaching Center in India

Gnanamani College Of Technology – Most Promising Engineering College with Placement of The Year 2016 Tamilnadu

Aachi Global School – Best Emerging Private School in Chennai

Founding Years Learning Solutions – Fastest Growing Prep School and DayCare Chain in India

Mr. Ritesh Raushan – Most Innovative Youngest Education Entrepreneur Of the Year



The Vice President of the company, Mrs. Pooja Thakur was also present at the function and said, “The event is the small token of appreciation to the each winner for their continuous dedication to the mankind and the society as a whole with best practices and ethics. These recognitions are to support morally and further strengthen and their ability to drive their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. We as an organization are committed to provide the best of platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale.”



About the Company

TIME CyberMedia Private Limited is a premier insight driven media and marketing services company that is widely recognized for pioneering and innovative work for its clients and is a one-stop solution for affordable and turn-key marketing and business services for domestic, multinational, government, non-government, corporate, established and new start-up businesses and services. The company works with its brands and associates to help in boosting its client’s businesses and services and taking it to its zenith through bespoke brand management and strategy, ratings and accreditations, business advisory, market research, marketing solutions, strategic public relations, media management, reputation management and design and communication solutions.

Website: www.timecybermedia.com

Photo Caption: TIME CyberMedia Announces Winners of its International Leadership Awards, 2016 in Mumbai