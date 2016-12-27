The Prestige Group Gives their Homeowners a Reason to Celebrate this Year-end by Handing Over Six Completed Developments

With the year ending amidst a disruptive note with the demonetization act, the Prestige Group, India’s largest developers, gave their homebuyers a reason to celebrate by handing over six completed developments on Saturday – 24 December, 2016.



The developments include mid-segment, premium, and luxury housing as well as 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments and villas. The completed projects include: Prestige Hermitage, Prestige Edwardian, Prestige Casabella Prestige Summerfields, Prestige Mayberry, and Prestige Tranquility.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Swaroop Anish – Executive Director, Business Development, Prestige Group said, “Despite the uncertainties faced by the market this year, 2016 has been an exciting time for the Prestige Group. We have always been committed to timely delivery, even in challenging market conditions, and we are excited to end this year with a wonderful new beginning for our homeowners. I wish the residents the very best of times in their new homes.”



About the developments



Prestige Hermitage



Prestige Hermitage stands tall in the pristine neighborhood of Kensington Road, Ulsoor. These luxury apartments numbering just 22, have stunning views of Ulsoor Lake and its wonderful, tree-canopied surroundings. Adjoining is the upcoming Conrad Hotel, which is scheduled to open shortly.



Prestige Edwardian



Prestige Edwardian is a sophisticated, ultra-luxury residential complex with 24 apartments and 2 penthouses, spread across a grand tower carefully interpreted in 14 stories. Located in the central business district of Bangalore, only 2 kilometers away from M G Road, Prestige Edwardian offers luxury right in the heart of the city. It has been developed with an exquisite sense of style and old world charm, and brings the elegance and grace of an age when every day was a celebration.



Prestige Casabella



Located in Electronics City, Bangalore against the backdrop of the Begur Lake, Prestige Casabella is a Residential Development of 210 apartments. Comprising 2, 2.5 and 3 bedroom units and spread over a scenic expanse of 4.8 acres, Prestige Casabella promises a home designed to enjoy the many delights of community living, while satisfying the need for privacy.

Prestige Summerfields

Located in the neighborhood of Bangalore's IT corridor, yet cozily wrapped in a world of its own, Prestige Summerfields is ensconced in a wonderfully designed enclave replete with every amenity imaginable. Close to work and every convenience, yet insulated from the city's bustle, it brings back the charm of the days when a house was truly a place to come home to. With 83 exclusive independent villas set in 12 sprawling landscaped acres, ultra-luxury is redefined here.



Prestige Mayberry

Prestige Mayberry is an enchanting community that offers expansive villas in Whitefield, Bangalore. Sylvan and serene, these exquisitely designed independent and twin villas come with their own private gardens. Designed to facilitate a smooth visual flow from the outdoors to indoors, Mayberry provides the perfect environment for today's upbeat families to escape the city's grind while still enjoying a globalized lifestyle.



Prestige Tranquility

Prestige Tranquility, spread across 38 acres of lush green landscapes and vast open expanses, offers a wonderful home in perhaps the quietest environment in the city. Located in Budigere, off Old Madras Road, Bangalore, Prestige Tranquility offers a choice of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments, beautifully crafted to suit your needs, tastes and most importantly, your budget. It comes with contemporary lifestyle amenities and is blissfully tucked away, yet readily accessible via the expressway.



About the Prestige Group



Over the last decade, the Prestige Group has firmly established itself as one of the leading and most successful developers of real estate in India by imprinting its indelible mark across all asset classes. Founded in 1986, the group’s turnover is today in excess of Rs. 47000 mn (during FY 16). A leap that has been inspired by CMD Irfan Razack and marshaled by his brothers Rezwan Razack and Noaman Razack. Having completed more than 195 projects covering over 67 million sft, currently the company has 65 ongoing projects covering 70 million sft and 36 upcoming projects aggregating to 48 million sft of world-class real estate space across asset classes. In October 2010, the Prestige Group also successfully entered the Capital Market with an Initial Public Offering of Rs. 1200cr.



Now with over 150 landmark developments across the city, the company has extended its expertise to major cities across South India including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysore, Mangalore and Goa. They are also the only developers in South India to boast of such a widely diverse portfolio covering the residential, commercial, retail, leisure and hospitality segments.



Prestige is the only CRISIL DA1 rated Developer in India and was also awarded the financial rating of A- by ICRA. They have also won a plethora of international and national awards over the last decade, across categories, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards, Asia Pacific Hotel Awards, Cityscape Awards, Indian Realty Awards, Srishti Good Green Governance Awards, Pevonia Asia Spa Awards, Builder’s Association of India (BAI) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Awards, and many more… They have been winning the coveted FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Award year on year for their residential and commercial developments and were the only developer from India to win it this year for their landmark luxury residential development, Prestige Silver Oak.

