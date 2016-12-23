SVBA 2016 Winners Announced

The SVBA Awards 2016, hosted by Regalix Inc., has announced the winners of this year’s competition online. The SVBA Awards is an event held to promote developing companies in the digital world. Amongst two categories — Mobile Apps and Wearable Technology winners were chosen under relevant sub-categories for each.

This year, the SVBA Awards went online to extend its reach. Embracing the true spirit of ‘digital’ this year, it was slightly altered to celebrate and honour the work of progressive and innovative tech-oriented businesses.

Nimish Vohra, Sr. VP – Marketing at Regalix says, “I am amazed at the innovative qualities purported by all of our participants this year. This only shows how fast our tech space is evolving.”

Namita Sethi, VP – Finance, tells us, “The SVBA 2016 has been a tremendous success! Our esteemed panelists have acknowledged and recognized the online submissions of brilliant innovative ideas, solution offerings from a young and dynamic millennial workforce. This platform will further encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

The list of recognized winners in each of the categories is as follows:



Mobile App-Productivity: Email by Easilydo Inc.

Mobile App-Finance and Management: IIFL Markets by IIFL

Mobile App-Utility: Indic Keyboard Swalekh Flip by Reverie Language Technologies

Wearable devices: Atheer Air Suite by Atheer

Best Overall App: IIFL Markets by IIFL

To know more about the winners, visit www.svbaawards.com



About SVBA Awards

The Silicon Valley Business App (SVBA) Awards are designed to showcase and reward the greatest achievements and innovations across Mobile App and Wearable Technology categories. Aimed at putting the spotlight on the best innovations, the awards will be bestowed on individual or collective efforts, selected by an eminent Jury comprising leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs from the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.svbaawards.com

About Regalix

Regalix is an award-winning Global Digital Strategy and Services Firm that leverages technology and marketing to help companies grow. They create successful ventures with clients through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Founded in 1998, Regalix is based in Palo Alto, providing complete marketing services – Social, Mobile, Content, Multi-channel Campaigns, Technology Development, and Analytics – to companies such as CA Technologies, Citi, Apple, eBay, Cisco, VMware, NetApp, Cypress, LSI, Keynote, and Wipro Technologies. For more information, please visit www.regalix.com