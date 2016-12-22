Simplilearn Becomes Google’s First Authorized Training Partner with Approved Content on Certified Android App Developer Training Course

Simplilearn (https://www.simplilearn.com), one of the leading professional certification training providers, today announced that it has become Google Developer’s first Authorized Training Partner (ATP) to start teaching the updated Android Fundamentals course approved by Google. The course is aimed at enabling mobile app developers to thoroughly and efficiently prepare for Google’s Associate Android Developers (AAD) Exam. This official certification is the industry benchmark for Android development skills.

“We’re excited to partner with Google in its ambition to train two million Android developers in India,” said Simplilearn Chief Business Officer Kashyap Dalal. “Mobile applications continue to disrupt businesses and partnering with Google is in line with our mission of solving for the global skill gap in the digital age.”

The global developer talent pool is projected to exceed 25 million by 2020, with India expected to become the world’s largest developer ecosystem by 2018, according to Evans Data Corporation.

“We’re seeing great demand in India for Android Fundamentals course and certifications and by launching this integration with Simplilearn, we’re excited to provide seasoned developers and those entering the field with a new and effective way to learn Android skills which is at par with the global standards,” Peter Lubbers – Head of Google Developer Training said in a statement.

Simplilearn’s Android Developer course is taught by a Google-authorized Android Trainer on the Simplilearn course platform. Course participants receive a holistic training experience in Android development, building real-life applications like a media player app, weather app, calculator app, Android Wear activity monitoring app, and more.

The course is available through Simplilearn’s online self-learning platform as well as through instructor-led live, virtual classrooms where professionals learn from world-class faculty. Successful candidates certified by AAD are positioned for entry-level jobs in the mobile app industry with a portfolio of projects that demonstrate proficiency and skill in Android development.

In July 2016, Google launched the Android Skilling program where it announced Simplilearn as one of the Authorized Training Partners to support Google in training two million developers in India over the next three years.



About Simplilearn

Simplilearn’s mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Data Science where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped over 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications, and up-skill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn’s blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, project work, and 24/7 teaching assistance. More than 40 global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training. The company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com.