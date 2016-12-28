Ruchi Soya Ranked as the No 1 ‘Food & Agri Products Company’ in the Latest Fortune 500 Report on India’s Largest Corporations

Fortune Magazine’s latest issue on India’s largest 500 corporations has ranked Ruchi Soya as the number 1 company in the Food and Agri product sector in India. Ruchi Soya which recorded revenue of over ₹27,000 crore in FY 2015-16 was ranked 83rd overall among ‘India’s 500 Largest Corporations’ by Fortune India. It is the only food and agri company in the Top 100 of the Fortune India 500 list.

Mr. Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries stated, “We are delighted to be ranked as India’s number 1 Food & Agri products company by a reputed global brand like Fortune. The latest Fortune 500 report reaffirms the leadership position of Ruchi Soya in the country’s food and agri sector. Despite challenging times, we are committed to setting a path of high growth in our branded portfolio in 2017 along with an overall consolidation theme in the edible oil business. The increasing traction of Ruchi Soya’s brands like Nutrela, Sunrich, Mahakosh, Ruchi Gold and Ruchi Star; will also bolster our revenues in the next 2-3 years.”

The Fortune India 500 is a ranking of the top corporations in India compiled on the basis of latest sales and gross revenue figures. The list is published annually by Fortune magazine. The Fortune India 500 list ranks publicly traded companies by their annual audited total income for the financial year ending on or before June 30. The list has been published in its current form since 2010, and also includes financial corporations and service providers, leading by revenue.

About Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Ruchi Soya is India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company with a turnover of USD 4 billion. It enjoys Number 1 position in cooking oil and soy foods categories of the country. Its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. An integrated player from farm to fork; Ruchi Soya is also among the pioneers of oil palm plantations in India. It is one of the highest exporters of value added soybean products like soy meal, textured soy protein and soy lecithin. Ruchi Soya has also diversified into renewable energy and is committed to environmental protection .