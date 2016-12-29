New Year, an Opportunity to Rake in Moolah from Events & Shows

Organised players in the industry to gain from Demonetization

MeraEvents.com eyes 100 pc YoY growth this Dec 31 st

EMI options available to make bookings for celebrations



Demonetization would have shaken the country from a slumber, but it created a great business opportunity for few sectors! While the cash crunch is being seen as a pain point, celebrations are unlikely to stop at the turn of the year.





With the possibility of Hyderabad staying host to close to 300 events/ shows/ special dinners to fall on the eve of New Year day, Demonetization might be termed a non issue. Players in the event industry believe, over 95 pc revellers will go cashless this Dec 31st night, and the industry might seen a jump in sales, in comparison to last season.



Commenting on the business prospects, Mr Naidu Darapaneni, Founder & CEO, MeraEvents.com said, “Event organisers in the past had the option of collecting gate fees in cash; but demonetization has forced all to take e-commerce route. And large players like MeraEvents, provides a great opportunity to reach out to potential customers.”



“Industry players believe, lack of cash will not make any difference to the New Year plans; and even in the past, 95 pc trades at such celebratory events were e-transactions, and this might reach the vertex with this Season.”



However, industry all feels that few of the unorganized and small scale players, who are reluctant to go online and do not provide value for money, will get hit adversely. Many such players have already shut shop and will be seen exiting this business. This move nevertheless will strengthen the industry further. And industry would not complain!



MeraEvents new mobile application (http://www.meraevents.com/newyear/) :



Furthermore, MeraEvents has developed an exclusive mobile application for the convenience of party goers, this Season. With no convenience fees, and special discounts, the mobile application provides an opportunity to people to select and transact online for events of their choice, and pay online for the same.



Additionally, MeraEvents offers special discounts to customers who share application link on social media platforms, and help attract new people. Also customers can avail cash back and easy EMI options on their bookings.



Well, here are 'just' a few reasons –

There is no convenience fee on any New Year Events.

Once you buy the ticket, you can refer any friend and if he buys, both of you would get benefits. MeraEvents would be enabling Viral Ticketing feature to all New Year Events.

A whole new dedicated app to book your seats for the New Year's Eve.

Bulk Bookings (More than 10 tickets) would attract special discounts.

All major New Year Events are covered, so no need to go through multiple sites and waste your time.



What's more? MeraEvents is offering up to 15% discount on App bookings and up to 10% discount on web bookings.



Photo Caption: Mr. Naidu Darapaneni, Founder and CEO, MeraEvents

