Medical Device Manufacturing High on Agenda of Govt. of Gujarat – A Dedicated Seminar on Pharma Industry to be Organized at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017

To promote the manufacturing sector, Government of Gujarat, under the aegis of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, is organizing a seminar on the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Industry of Gujarat as a part of the Make in Gujarat series, at the iconic Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Shri Ananath Kumar, Union Minister, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India, will inaugurate the seminar on 12th January 2017 at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017.

Eminent industry leaders such as Dr. Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma, Mr. Pankaj Patel, CMD, Zydus Cadila, Mr. S. Das Gupta MD, Jhonson & Jhonson (India), Mr. C. Muralidharan, Teva Pharma will be addressing the seminar and talking about the opportunities and challenges in Indian pharma industry. The seminar will likewise have the key industry regulators, for example, Dr. Mathew Thomas, Country Director, India, US – FDA, and Mr. Gerald Heddell, Director of Inspection, Enforcement and Standards, UK – MHRA.

Speaking about the seminar, Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Gujarat, said, “With a history of almost 110 years, the pharmaceutical industry is truly one of the most vibrant industries of Gujarat. Today, Gujarat contributes around 33% of national pharmaceuticals turnover and about 28% of the country’s pharmaceutical exports. Our aim is to further strengthen the pharma Industry in the state and for that we will walk the extra mile to ensure support and assistance to all stakeholders. The theme seminar on pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing is an important initiative that will set the agenda for the further growth of this industry in Gujarat.”

“Under the Make in Gujarat vision, we want to strengthen the medical device manufacturing in the state. To boost the required infrastructure, Govt. of Gujarat is setting up a Medical Device Park in Sanand.” He further added.



The seminar aims to bring together leaders from the global industry, senior government officials, eminent R&D professionals, global and domestic regulatory bodies, and members from the academia to facilitate a fruitful dialogue and brainstorming on the next steps towards consolidating Gujarat’s industry leadership, and the innovation that can be leveraged in the process. Gujarat and India’s favorable environment for industrial manufacturing, as well as government support to the industry will also be highlighted through the seminar. It will also provide participants a chance to understand the various investment opportunities in Gujarat, and the outlook of global investors on India’s pharmaceuticals and medical devices industry.

About Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which started in 2003 to rekindle the pace of investments in the state, has since established itself as one of the most important international business events in the country. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is an example of the visionary approach of the Government of Gujarat towards inclusive and sustainable development by ensuring policy coherence and effective investment promotion. Far from the regional investment fair that characterized the first Summit in 2003, the biennial Summit has today become a unique forum for idea exchange, knowledge sharing, networking, explore business opportunities, sign cooperation agreements and partnerships, while setting the policy agenda to meet some of the current global challenges.

Having successfully organized seven constructive summits, Government of Gujarat, as part of its journey towards sustainable long-term growth and inclusive development is organizing the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit from the 10th to 13th of January 2017 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The central focus of the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is “Sustainable Economic and Social Development”. The Summit will bring together Heads of States and Governments, Ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academia from around the world to further the cause of development and promote cooperation.